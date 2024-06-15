James Martin said goodbye to Saturday Morning – albeit on a temporary basis – recently.

The celebrity chef has been hosting the hit ITV morning show – which repeats today (Saturday, June 15) at 9.30am – since it launched back in 2017.

James Martin says goodbye to Saturday Morning

Last Saturday (June 8), James announced he will be taking a break from the show over the summer, which is why a repeat is on screen today.

He made the announcement on his Instagram. He shared a picture of the Saturday Morning logo alongside his 2024 TV Choice Award.

“Thank you all for tuning in as we air the last show of this series before the summer break! We look forward to August and returning with more amazing guests and chefs for you! Thank you,” he wrote.

Plenty of James’ fans and followers took to the comment to send their support.

Fans send their support

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “Enjoy your break, look forward to seeing you in August.”

“Thank you James and the all production team! Always a treat to be on the show! Get some rest! A bientot,” chef Richard Bertinet said.

“Enjoy your time off James, with all your festivals etc, will miss you on a Saturday morning but look forward to August,” another wrote.

“Have a lovely break James and thank you so much for having me on!” chef Meliz Berg added.

“Will enjoy your show and will look forward to seeing you again in August have a good summer,” a fifth said.

James is considering a tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning star James Martin on tattoo plans

During a recent podcast appearance, James admitted that he’s always wanted a tattoo, but is too scared to have one.

“I’ve always wanted a tattoo but I’m not quite brave enough,” he said on the Spooning with Mark Wogan pod.

However, he admitted that he’d nearly got a tattoo done by Jay Hutton from Tattoo Fixers.

He was then asked what his first tattoo would be.

“People always say a block of butter but no,” he said.

“I used to be called a bear when I was a young kid. I always get close [to getting it done] but no,” he confessed.

Saturday Morning repeats today (Saturday, June 15) at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

