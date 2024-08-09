Flustered Josie Gibson apologises to This Morning guest as she admits ‘you did something to me there’

Lucien Laviscount joined Josie Gibson on the This Morning sofa today (August 9) alongside Craig Doyle of course.

However, the attention seemed to obviously be on Lucien, who stars as Alfie in Netflix show Emily in Paris.

Discussing the upcoming series, Lucien treated Josie to a very special impression, which appeared to make the host swoon!

Craig and Josie were very impressed by their guest on This Morning today (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Josie Gibson swoons over This Morning guest

Craig Doyle, who sounded like a potential fan of the show, quipped to Burnley born Lucien: “I expected you to sound like him,” to which Lucien replied: “Oh no, I’m from Burnley. I feel like I let people down when I talk. I’m like, ‘Alright mate, you alright?’ and they’re like, ‘nah, it can’t be him.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

Of course, Craig wanted to hear more of Lucien’s cockney accent, urging the star: “Give us a bit of Alfie, can you give us a bit of Alfie from London.”

Lucien obliged and stated in Alfie’s signature accent: “How’s it going? Alright, Cooper?”

Cor, that has done something to me there.

Josie was consequently left flustered as she exclaimed: “Cor, that has done something to me there.”

Josie Gibson left flustered on This Morning

Craig then joked that someone should come and read Josie’s mind, to which a giggling Josie replied: “I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t.”

Josie then apologised to Lucien in between giggles and Lucien said: “See the Burnley just doesn’t have the same effect.”

Lucien Laviscount will be back for Emily in Paris’ season 4 as Alfie (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Although Josie did assure him: “It does but that was something else.”

Meanwhile, the This Morning official Instagram reposted the moment on their page, raking in reaction from fans who related to Josie’s swooning.

One said: “What a handsome man just gorgeous. Don’t know how you coped Josie.”

Another penned: “He’s just beautiful.”

A third added: “Oh my… he is something else.”

Others couldn’t help but laugh along with Bristol born Josie, quipping: “That was hilarious. Love Josie.”

Another joked: “‘Alright cooper’ iconic!”

A third added: “Totally get it Josie.”

Emily in Paris returns next week for season 4 – but some fans aren’t exactly looking forward to it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The recent trailer advertising the show saw Emily’s life filled with more drama, thrills and frills! However, it also shared that the streaming service would be drip feeding the episodes, much to viewers frustration.

One viewer fumed online: “Stop breaking shows into parts. It’s annoying to not just have to wait but to also have already forgotten wtf happened in the last part.”

The protagonist can’t make her mind up over her two former flames – with one portrayed by Lucien! (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

Another said: “And Netflix’s obsession with breaking a series into parts, continues!!”

Read more: Josie Gibson hits back at remarks about her ‘rolls’ in figure-hugging outfits as Craig Doyle declares she’s ‘beautiful’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.