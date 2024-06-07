Police searching for missing Dr Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi are concerned he may have fainted in the heatwave, the local mayor has said.

Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas has suggested that Michael could have fainted from dehydration with temperatures reaching 35C. He explained that the doctor’s hiking path included “very high cliffs” and a lot of rugged terrain, which would have posed risks.

And these risks would have been exacerbated if he was without water.

Michael has been missing since Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Locals who may have seen Michael urged to contact authorities

Authorities have agreed to another five days of intensive searching. But after this they may need to reassess, depending on support from Greek or British entities, as Eleftherios told LBC. He added: “We have looked everywhere but we can’t find him.”

The mayor said he was “very concerned and worried” and that there is “very little crime on the island”.

He urged anyone who may have any information or seen anything to contact local authorities.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Michael has been missing since Wednesday

Michael, 67, was on holiday with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, on the small island, around four miles off the coast of Turkey. He set off at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (June 5). But after he failed to return back to his accommodation six hours later, Clare raised the alarm.

The doctor has a column in the Daily Mail and is often seen on This Morning and The One Show, while he hosts the Just One Thing podcast, too. He’s promoted dietary habits including intermittent fasting, low-carbohydrate diets and the ketogenic diet.

Michael is a familiar sight on daytime TV shows including This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A local Facebook group on the island urged local residents to keep an eye out. They shared an image of Michael, explaining that he’s a well-known figure in the UK.

Constantina Dimoglidou, a senior police spokeswoman, said: “He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolaos with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi.

“We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere. There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.”

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘cries and holds hands’ with veteran as he comforts her following death of husband Derek Draper