This Morning diet doctor Dr Michael Mosley has been reported missing by his wife after going for a coastal walk in Greece, it’s been reported.

Michael is said to have gone hiking along St Nicholas Beach on the island of Symi – off the coast of Rhodes – at 1.30pm on Wednesday (June 5). When he failed to return at 7.30pm, his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, is said to have raised the alarm.

A police search is now underway amid fears he may have “fallen from height” during his hike.

Dr Michael Mosley is one of This Morning’s regular medical professionals (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley ‘missing’ on Greek island

A community Facebook group on Symi appealed for information and uploaded a picture of Dr Mosley in shorts, a blue polo shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses. The post said: “Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick’s at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is six hours since they last saw him.

“His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people as he has appeared on the BBC. The police and coast guard have been informed. EMAK, the island’s rescue team, is also involved.”

Police have started to search for the doctor as a result of him failing to return from a hike (Credit: YouTube)

Police are investigating

According to the Daily Mail, police in Athens said they are “actively pursuing the case”.

Senior police spokesman Constantina Dimoglidou said ongoing searches began early this morning. However, they haven’t given any leads yet.

“He was at the beach of Ag Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.”

She then added: “We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.

“There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.”

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, were on holiday in Greece after they completed a nationwide tour. He’s a regular on This Morning, Loose Women and The One Show.

