Kate Garraway ‘cries and holds hands’ with veteran as he comforts her following death of husband Derek Draper

GMB host Kate Garraway spoke with D-Day veterans today (June 6) on Good Morning Britain, in moving scenes to mark the 80th anniversary of the troops landing on the beaches of northern France.

Earlier today, Kate was live from Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy. It was here that the TV star looked moved whilst speaking to former Bombardier for the Royal Artillery, John Life. John could be heard emotionally recalling his experiences during D-Day in 1944.

Kate Garraway was visibly moved today (Credit: ITVX / Good Morning Britain)

GMB host Kate Garraway in tears with veteran

After their touching off-air moment, Kate shared a sweet detail about their conversation.

Kate first paid tribute to John’s “humility” and admitted she was “amazed” by him. She then stated: “One of the first things he said was: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ to me, about the passing of Derek, my husband.”

One of the first things he said was: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ to me.

Kate went on to say: “The idea that he knew that and thought of that with all that he’d been through. I just said to him: ‘There would have been no Derek as it was. There would have been no me. And there would have no any of our lives without what you did.’ And we cried, we held hands.”

Plenty of viewers took to social media to agree with Kate and share their thanks with the 100-year-old veteran.

Kate Garraway shared a sweet moment with a D-Day veteran today (Credit: ITVX / Good Morning Britain)

One gushed: “All those men, lost at such a young age. Never got the chance to come home and live their lives. Thank you for your service. Even though many people, these days, seem to have forgotten the sacrifices that were made for this generation, the rest do remember.”

Another praised: “John you are a hero. We all could learn from your selflessness. Thank you to you all those who served then and now.”

Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, died at the age of 56 after suffering from health complications caused by Covid-19.

Queen Camilla fights back tears at D-Day commemorations

In today’s tributes, veterans have been joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The recent commemorations have been moving for many, including Queen Camilla. Yesterday, Royal Navy veteran Eric Bateman spoke to a crowd including the King, Queen and Prince William, about his experience as a soldier. Eric served on Utah beach during the landings in the Second World War.

Eric recalled the horrors he had endured, including the loss of his comrades. Consequently, Queen Camilla could be seen looking teary-eyed.

The veteran recalled: “So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me. But, unfortunately never made it.”

Evidently in awe of the veteran’s retellings, The King said the stories “cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation”.

