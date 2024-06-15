How 21-year-old Amanda Owen made the first move with Clive, 42: ‘I was very taken with her’

Amanda and Clive Owen, stars of Our Yorkshire Farm – which repeats today (Saturday, June 15) from 2.40pm – spent 22 years married before splitting in 2022.

Here’s how they first met – and who made the first move…

Amanda and Clive split in 2022 (Credit: Channel 5)

The first meeting of Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen

Amanda and Clive first met back in 1995. Amanda was 21 at the time, while Clive was 42.

Fresh-faced Amanda had given modelling a go, however, she’d decided to pack it in after a bad experience with a photographer.

Instead, she decided that she wanted to pursue a career in farming – and decided to ask Clive for a job.

However, rather than ringing him up, she went and saw him in person – by knocking on his front door!

At the time, Clive was divorced and living alone at Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda’s forward move

Speaking on the show, Clive said: “I do remember this six-foot something woman knocked on the door. I was very taken with her. You couldn’t not be.”

Over time, the pair got to know each other better as they continued working together.

“It was a slow burn thing. We kind of got to know each other. We made friends first then went out a little bit together. With us both coming from non-farming backgrounds we were kind of peas in a pod really but we didn’t know that at the time,” Amanda then added.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on ‘co-parenting’ with Clive

During a recent interview with RadioTimes, Amanda opened up about co-parenting with Clive following their split in 2022.

“The way we have raised the kids is that they are quite independent, they do a lot of stuff for themselves. You see, there was a method in the madness,” she told the publication.

She also revealed that she’s still working alongside her ex. She explained that they’re co-parenting while he “oversees” everything.

“You have to juggle, don’t you? I’m spinning plates, me,” she said.

