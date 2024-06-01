Amanda Owen admits she’s ‘spinning plates’ as she addresses ‘co-parenting’ with ex Clive

Star of Our Yorkshire Farm Amanda Owen admitted that she struggles to switch off from work as she opens up about family life.

The 49-year-old shepherdess is a mum to nine children, who she shares with her ex-husband Clive Owen. The pair split in 2022 after 22 years of marriage.

Amanda and Clive were married for 22 years (Credit: Channel 5)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on parenting her brood

During an interview with Radio Times last month, Amanda told the publication she had been up early doing her usual duties, including “telling a few children off” and “micromanaging”.

She insisted that is what she spends “a lot of time doing”. Amanda added: “Fingers crossed I haven’t had any calls to say anything has gone wrong.”

While away from the farm, Amanda admitted she still couldn’t stop thinking about work, insisting “it’s all kind of logged in there”.

“The way we have raised the kids is that they are quite independent, they do a lot of stuff for themselves. You see, there was a method in the madness,” she continued.

Amanda and Clive still co-parent their children (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda and Clive on ‘co-parenting’

Still working alongside her ex Clive, Amanda stated the pair are “co-parenting” while he is “overseeing things”.

“You have to juggle, don’t you? I’m spinning plates, me,” she added.

Amanda and Clive share six daughters, Raven, Edith, Violet, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy, and sons Reuben, Sidney, and Miles.

During an appearance on Lorraine, Clive admitted his marriage to Amanda went downhill after they found fame.

“We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it and it was an opportunity to make something as a family. That was what drove her. It was amazing and very successful but I handled it very badly,” he said.

“It was such a change in our lives and I sadly made a right mess of things basically. I had a massive part to play in the relationship ending.”

Read more: Amanda Owen on breastfeeding all nine of her children: ‘I’m really proud of that fact’

Our Yorkshire Farm airs Saturday, June 1 from 3.00pm on Channel 5 and My5.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.