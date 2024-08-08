Craig Doyle halted an interview on air on This Morning earlier today (August 8) to share a very special announcement.

The TV favourite took it upon himself to pause the show, so he could shed light on his interviewee’s upcoming nuptials – awww!

Craig Doyle brought This Morning to a stop earlier today (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Craig Doyle on This Morning today

The presenter and co-star Josie discussed the recent riots across the country on today’s show and spoke with members of Liverpool’s community, who have been shaken by the destruction of a local library, prompting Alex McCormick to helm a fundraising campaign.

Consequently, Alex has spearheaded the collection of a jaw-dropping £200,000 for repairs.

It wasn’t just Alex’s fundraising efforts that impressed Craig, it was her impending wedding!

Craig chimed into the interview: “We’re celebrating the feel-good on This Morning today. Alex, we’re celebrating a real feel-good this weekend. A little birdy tells me you’re getting married in a couple of days, is this right?”

You’ve got all this to sort out before your wedding on Sunday!?

Alex confirmed in a bashful manner: “Yes, I am on Sunday!”

At this, a taken aback Josie commented on Alex’s hard work whilst also organising such a special event. She said: “You’ve got all this to sort out before your wedding on Sunday?! Sorry, this has happened at this time for you.”

An unbothered Alex replied: “No, you know what, luckily the wedding was nice and organised anyway.”

Craig pointed out that Alex has a close approaching wedding on the cards (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Craig Doyle news

She added: “This has been a really nice, positive week in the run-up to the wedding, seeing how communities come together, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Josie turned to Craig to agree: “When we come together, we make great things happen!”

As the interview came to a close, Craig also sent his best wishes for Alex’s upcoming wedding, exclaiming: “Have a great day!”

Craig’s halting of the show comes after he announced he would be taking a break from the programme next week.

The presenter is heading to the Paris Olympics in a few days and will be replaced by Rylan Clark!

On yesterday’s episode, Craig and Josie joked about his break away, with Craig even pretending to be upset whilst Josie comforted him!

