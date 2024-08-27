This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will be returning to the show in just a few days time, it has been revealed.

The duo – who joined the show earlier this year – have been absent from the show over the summer.

Ben, Cat, Alison, and Dermot are back next week (Credit: ITV)

When are Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley returning to This Morning?

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 27), ITV confirmed when Ben and Cat will be making their long-awaited return to This Morning.

The news was announced with a video showing Ben, Cat, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O’Leary playing with a drone on the roof of the Television Centre.

Ben and Cat will be returning in less than a week, with their first show post-summer holidays to be on Monday, September 2.

Alison and Dermot, meanwhile, will be returning to host the show together next Friday (September 6).

Sian introduced her baby to viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Sian Welby brings newborn baby to set on show return

Yesterday (Monday, August 26), Sian Welby made her return to the show, just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Sian, 37, and partner Jake, welcomed baby Ruby back in June.

Yesterday’s edition of the show saw Sian introduce baby Ruby to viewers – with some help from Jake.

“You’ve brought along a very, very special guest. Our newest, tiniest, cutest member of the This Morning family,” Craig Doyle said. The camera then cut to Jake cradling Ruby.

“Awww little Ruby. It’s so sweet to have her with me. I was nervous about leaving her so it’s just…,” Sian gushed.

Sian and Craig joked about a co-worker’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

This Morning producer gets married

Elsewhere in yesterday’s episode of the show, Craig and Sian revealed that producer Nicole got married over the bank holiday weekend.

Craig introduced the news by inviting viewers to call in and share their bank holiday activities, in particular those who got married over the long weekend.

“Did you get married, did you marry your loved one after all this long time over the weekend? Like one of our team, our lovely Nicole. Nicole, one of the lovely producers on the show married Chaz on Sunday,” Craig said.

Craig then joked that they hadn’t been invited to the big day.

“That was in Wiltshire, stunning wedding apparently. I don’t know if it was stunning since we didn’t actually get an invite – not even to the afters!” he joked.

“No, but half of the producers today are hanging, we know the ones,” Sian said.

“Yeah, and I hope they’re in pain. I hope they’re in great pain,” Craig then quipped.

