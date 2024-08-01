Josie Gibson warns Craig Doyle not to ‘throw me under the bus’ following cheeky love life jibe

Josie Gibson gave her This Morning co-star Craig Doyle a firm warning during today’s show (Thursday, August 1).

The 38-year-old presenter’s order came during a chat with viewers in a segment about star signs.

Craig and Josie hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Josie lays down the law

Today’s edition of the show saw Josie and Craig welcome astrology expert Hagan Fox onto the show.

The astrologer then hosted a phone-in with viewers who wanted to know more about their horoscopes.

Hagan kicked off the phone-in, saying: “Anything that anyone wants to know, including yourself, Craig.”

Craig replied that he was in “good shape”, but couldn’t help get a cheeky jibe in at Josie.

“Anything on the love front for my neighbour here?” he asked.

Embarrassed, Josie warned her co-star: “Don’t throw me under the bus.”

Josie chastised her co-host (Credit: ITV)

‘I can’t believe you just did that’

When asked about love prospects for Josie, Hagan jokingly included himself and Craig in the mix.

“Well there is me, there’s Craig. Anyone else, Josie?” he joked.

“I think I am going to need a lot of help with that,” she replied.

She then turned to her co-star, saying: “I can’t believe you just did that.”

Josie was most recently linked to Stephen Mulhern after the pair were seen holding hands.

Fans were happy to see Josie and Craig (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled

It’s safe to say that fans of the show were thrilled to see Josie and Craig hosting together.

“#ThisMorning, nice to see Craig and Josie back, they are such a good pairing, should be on more often,” one fan gushed.

“Craig and Josie back [smiley emoji],” another said.”Best presenters today [love heart emoji] please make Josie and Craig permanent @itv,” a third tweeted.

“Great to see Josie and Craig back at the helm,” another said.

Craig’s return comes the day after Dermot O’Leary clashed with Made in Chelsea star Ashley James. The star was defending Lauryn Goodman amid her ongoing court drama with England footballer Kyle Walker.

Ashley argued that the resentment should be aimed at Kyle, rather than at Lauryn. When Dermot argued back, she snapped: “Nobody forced him to have children.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

