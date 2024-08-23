6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Martine McCutcheon and Jermaine Jenas to Kate Garraway

From marriage splits to losing jobs, these are the celebs who seem to be having it pretty rough this week.

It’s Friday which means it’s time to reflect on the last few days in showbiz land. It seems quite a few celebs are probably wishing the week away as we head into the weekend.

From Jermaine Jenas and Kate Garraway to Harry and Meghan, here’s the famous faces making headlines (for all the wrong reasons) this week.

Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Jermaine Jenas

Probably one of the biggest stories this week has seen Jermaine Jenas get sacked from the BBC. It comes following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The BBC seems to be having a tough time recently with much scandal plaguing the broadcaster.

Former footballer Jermaine faces allegations that he sent unsolicited texts to a female member of staff on The One Show. Others have also reportedly come forward with allegations too.

But Jermaine has insisted there’s “two sides to every story” and said his lawyers are dealing with the allegations.

Martine and husband Jack split this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martine McCutcheon

Poor Martine McCutcheon made headlines also this week following the breakdown of her marriage.

In a statement, the former EastEnders actress said her husband Jack McManus decided to end the relationship after 18 years together.

She said on Instagram: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.”

Jack himself broke his silence with a pretty blunt statement. He told MailOnline: “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

Trolls have been out in full force again! (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway

Once again, Kate Garraway riled up Good Morning Britain viewers this week – the poor woman can’t catch a break!

Some viewers even went as far as to beg ITV to mute her mic after spotting an “annoying” habit.

One person fumed: “Kate has an annoying habit when interviewing of umming when the interviewee is talking, umm, umm, umm loudly, it’s so annoying!”

Another week, another bunch of trolls moaning, eh Kate?

Everything isn’t all smiles between Eamonn and Ruth anymore it seems… (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes

It hasn’t exactly been Eamonn Holmes‘ year. His split from wife Ruth Langsford was announced in May.

Since then he’s faced claims of a new girlfriend and now, apparently, he’s been given a demand from his ex.

According to a source, Ruth is ready for a “clean slate” and wants Eamonn to move out all his belongings from their house.

The insider told Bella magazine: “Ruth doesn’t want constant reminders of Eamonn lying about the house and has told him she wants him to pack up his belongings and move out.

“Ruth doesn’t want him to feel like he can pop back and forth when he likes to grab bits, she wants a clean slate and has even told friends she might change the locks.”

Ouch.

Harry and Meghan seem to be having a bad week… again (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebs having a worse week – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It feels like Prince Harry and Meghan have a pretty rubbish week every single week, right? Well this week hasn’t been any different.

A gossiper has claimed that the pair fear having to relocate back to the UK due to Harry’s visa row. Reports claim that Harry’s US visa could be at risk following his confession about his past drug use.

But according to reports, Harry was truthful in his visa application. Despite this, a source told Heat that there’s a “real fear” that Meghan and Harry could “find themselves in a situation where they need to relocate”.

But would the British public welcome them back with open arms? We’re not so sure tbh…

Read more: Inside Jermaine Jenas’ marriage to his wife Ellie Penfold as she ‘stands by him’ amid BBC sacking

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to join the debate.