Strictly 2024 is just around the corner and it won’t be long until the glitz and glam will return to our Saturday nights.

This series is a big one for the BBC show as it’s marking its 20th anniversary.

However, there are fears that the ongoing Giovanni Pernice scandal could ‘overshadow’ the series. Giovanni has recently denied allegations about his training methods. He won’t return to the 2024 series as an investigation into the accusations takes place.

Following Giovanni‘s exit, some viewers have threatened to ‘boycott’ the show. So, how might bosses try and ensure viewers will tune in this autumn?

Strictly 2024 – Aljaz Skorjanec returning

It was announced this week that former pro Aljaz Skorjanec is making a return! He quit the show in 2022 to explore other opportunities.

However, for the 2024 series, he’s returning to the dance floor – much to the delight of his fans.

He said in a statement: “I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family! This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dance floor.”

With some backlash over Giovanni’s exit, could Aljaz be the Strictly 2024 saviour?!

Amy Dowden to dance again

When the Strictly pro dancer line-up for 2024 was announced in June, fans were thrilled to see Amy Dowden on the list.

Amy had to miss last year’s series due to her cancer battle and treatment. However, this year, she’s returning to the dance floor.

She gushed: “I’m so happy and grateful to be back on @bbcstrictly, MY HEART IS SO HAPPY. The best team on and off the dance floor. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love most in the world, dancing! Feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Bring it on!”

Having Amy back on the dance floor will surely make viewers tune in!

Strictly 20th anniversary plans

Now this year’s season isn’t just another series. The stars will mark the show being on air for two decades. So it’s likely there’s going to be some big celebrations in store.

For the upcoming series, Strictly will mark its 20th birthday with an “unmissable” episode.

The BBC said the episode will be a “journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges too”.

Now that’s a reason to tune in!

‘Off the chart’ line-up

Head judge Shirley Ballas recently teased that the 2024 line-up will be “off the chart”.

“It’s going to be absolutely off the chart,” Shirley told HELLO! in a new interview. “Just when you think the show can’t get any better, it does.”

She added: “The celebrities will be announced, I believe, July. I think it’s coming up rather soon.”

Rumours have already started, with TV chef Gino D’Acampo, BBC newsreader Clive Myrie, footballer Jill Scott, Olympian Dame Laura Kenny and even former Prime Minister Liz Truss being just some of the stars whose names have been thrown into the mix.

Neil Jones to get a partner

Now, a final way to save the 2024 series would be to FINALLY give pro Neil Jones a celeb partner.

After the 2024 pro line-up was announced, fans begged the BBC to give Neil a partner. In 2019, he teamed up with former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott and finished in fifth place. In 2021, Neil was partnered with former EastEnders star Nina Wadia who was voted out first.

However, since then, he hasn’t danced with anyone. One fan begged: “Please get him an amazing partner this year.”

Another wrote: “Partner for Neil please @bbcstrictly bosses.”

We’re SO ready for Strictly. Bring it on!

