EastEnders: Reiss’s wife needs to wake up, beg fans as he wants to take more money

EastEnders fans are begging for a big twist in the Reiss and Sonia IVF storyline, as they admit they’re desperate for Reiss’s wife Debbie, who’s in a coma, to wake up!

After all, Reiss is about to get his mitts on even more of his comatose wife’s money in order to fund his IVF attempt with new girlfriend Sonia Fowler.

And the fans are NOT impressed with his behaviour.

Bianca’s got her eye on Reiss (Credit: BBC)

Busted!

In yesterday’s episode of EastEnders, viewers saw Reiss head off to visit Debbie at her care home. He told her he was going to take more of her savings to have another go at having a baby with Sonia.

But Bianca was watching and listening in horror!

With the real source of Reiss’s “trust fund” exposed, will Sonia be as shocked as Bianca was? After all, she’s no stranger to helping herself to a relative’s cash, is she? She stole from her step-grandmother Dot Branning.

I wonder if Debbie will wake up at some point? #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) June 10, 2024

I wonder when Debbie will miraculously wake up from her coma #EastEnders — Amanda Louise (@AmandaLooLah) June 11, 2024

Waking up!

Whatever happens next, the fans are very clear what they want! They’re convinced it’s only a matter for time before Debbie wakes up and finds out exactly what her husband’s been up to!

“I wonder when Debbie will miraculously wake up from her coma?” mused one disgruntled fan.

And it’s clear from comments on social media that no one is very impressed by what Reiss is doing. In fact one viewer even called it “financial abuse”.

kick reiss out the square . had enough of seeing him . should be jailed for stealing money from his comatose wife #eastenders — kamāl . (@kamaal_108) June 10, 2024 Reiss’ actions towards his comatose wife at the end of tonight’s #EastEnders is an example of direct financial abuse ~ a relative removing money / assets worth money from the vulnerable person without their prior consent. Once a thief, always a thief! — Vicky Bartlett (@bartlett_vicky) June 10, 2024

So perhaps if Debbie does wake up, Reiss could find himself behind bars? At least that’s what some fans are hoping for!

“Should be jailed for stealing money from his comatose wife,” said another fan.

Is Sonia a terrible person? (Credit: BBC)

Sonia in trouble?

But the wrath of the fans wasn’t reserved for light-fingered Reiss. They’re also pretty unimpressed with Sonia being involved in this whole thing.

Sonia’s…kind of a terrible person lol #Eastenders — hali (@chattyreality) June 11, 2024

One fan summed it up quite neatly, writing: “Sonia’s kind of a terrible person.”

Whilst we know it would make things really tricky for Sonia (and Reiss!) if Debbie does wake up, we can’t help but think it would also make for some brilliant drama!

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!