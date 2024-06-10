EastEnders spoilers tonight: Bianca overhears Reiss asking sick wife Debbie for money

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, June 10), Bianca is suspicious of Reiss and decides to follow him as he visits Debbie at the care home.

She then overhears him asking his sick wife for more money as she rumbles his secret.

But, will Bianca report back to Sonia on what she’s heard in EastEnders spoilers?

Bianca spies on Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca rumbles Reiss’ secret

Reiss tries his best to support a grieving Sonia as Bianca watches over his every move.

Trying to get his hands of some fast cash, Reiss tells Kat that she didn’t pay him the money she owed him back in February.

After Bianca speaks to Kat and Jay in The Vic, her suspicions are high and she follows Reiss to the care home.

Reiss goes to visit Debbie but soon asks her to borrow more of her money as Bianca overhears everything. Will she tell Sonia what she knows?

Keanu’s funeral is around the corner (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda gets some unwanted news

Johnny and Elaine try to lift Linda’s spirits ahead of Father’s Day as she thinks about Mick.

However, Linda’s taken aback when Bernie reveals that Keanu’s funeral is on Thursday. She wants to host the wake in The Vic.

Linda tells Johnny that she’s off out to tell Sharon the news but Bernie tells her first as Johnny tries to find his mum.

Both he and Sharon then find Linda in the barrel store, intoxicated. Can they support her?

They make Father’s Day plans (Credit: BBC)

Billy and Stevie make plans

Billy and Stevie arrange to go on a Father’s Day fishing trip after Mo gives them some advice. Will it go smoothly?

Kim and Howie are back (Credit: BBC)

Kim and Howie return

Denzel and Nugget host a party back at Kim and Howie’s place but get a shock when the couple return home as the event reaches it’s peak…

Ian wants to get fit (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Junior helps Ian out

Ian tries to get fit and heads to the Boxing Den on Cindy’s request. As Peter heads off to see Lauren, Junior is left to train Ian.

