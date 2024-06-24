EastEnders is not on tonight – here’s when it’s back and where to watch it this week

EastEnders is undergoing a major shake-up tonight as the Euros 2024 continues to take over our telly screens.

The beloved soap usually airs on Mondays at 7:30pm on BBC One. However, tonight sees UEFA European Football Championship continue, airing from 7:30pm to 10:10pm

Tonight’s match will see Croatia play Italy, taking up the usual post held by EastEnders on a Monday night.

EastEnders is not airing tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on?

EastEnders will not be airing at all on Monday, June 24. Fans of the soap can watch the latest episode on iPlayer though – where episodes drop early at 6am.

EastEnders then returns to screens on on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 on BBC Two.

The soap will then be back in its usual slot on BBC One at 7:30pm on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28.

Things take a dramatic turn next week (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening on EastEnders tonight?

This week’s EastEnders will see Stevie Mitchell press grandson Will over the theft of Lola’s charity money.

Things take a dramatic turn though, when young Will lashes out and attacks his grandfather. Fleeing the scene, Will leaves Stevie unconscious on the floor.

While later on in the week, Billy Mitchell is left shocked when the brother he never knew he had arrives in town.

A brand new Mitchell family arrives (Credit: BBC)

New Mitchell family on EastEnders

Stevie’s son Teddy turns up on the Square with his two sons – Harry and Barney. Teddy is actually Billy’s half-brother, with Billy having no idea that he existed.

Roland Manookian will play the character of Teddy, with Elijah Holloway playing Harry. Lewis Bridgeman will be bringing Barney to life.

Speaking about the new arrivals, EastEnders’ Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil.

“With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders: Jay pays heartbreaking tribute to Lola and fans are in tears

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.