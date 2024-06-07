EastEnders announces new Mitchell family arrivals and fans hit out at them already: ‘We need Mitchell women’

The BBC soap EastEnders has announced that the show will be welcoming three new members of the iconic Mitchell family.

This will see Stevie reveal a huge secret to Billy as the family expands in Walford.

However, after hearing this news, fans of the soap have already taken to social media to complain.

The Mitchells are expanding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The new members of the Mitchell family

Upcoming EastEnders spoilers reveal that Billy finds out Stevie’s secret as he discovers that there are three more members of the Mitchell family.

Stevie’s son Teddy turns up on the Square with his two sons – Harry and Barney.

Teddy is actually Billy’s half-brother, with Billy having no idea that he existed.

Roland Manookian will play the character of Teddy, with Elijah Holloway playing Harry. Lewis Bridgeman will be bringing Barney to life.

Speaking about the new arrivals, EastEnders’ Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil. With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Fans want more Mitchell women on screen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans complain over lack of new female Mitchells

Fans of EastEnders have responded to this new casting announcement made by the soap and have now complained that there are no new Mitchell women joining the soap too.

Fans used to love characters such as Peggy, Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell and hope for similar characters to make an appearance.

One fan wrote: “I’m glad to see Billy getting used more but there are also many other underused characters who deserve and need focus before introducing yet more new characters tbh! Also, we need more Mitchell women, not men!”

Another agreed: “This could be fun but I’m kinda bummed by the lack of female presence in the Mitchells. Right now, we have Honey and sort of Amy too. The Mitchells were a powerhouse because they were anchored by strong women. Peggy, Ronnie, Roxy, Sam… where are the Mitchell women?”

A third person added: “Why cast just Mitchell men and no Mitchell women like do you have an issue with Mitchell women seeing as you killed most of them off for no reason? Roxy, Ronnie, Lola all killed off.”

They’re bound to bring the drama (Credit: BBC)

Here’s what to expect from the new Mitchell arrivals

New character Teddy will follow ‘old-school principles’ but with a touch of modernity.

His son Harry will be quite the charmer, with swagger. Harry’s brother, Barney is ‘more introverted’ with room to grow. How exciting!

