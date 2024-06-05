Cat Deeley ‘feeling the pressure’ on This Morning with Ben Shephard: ‘Haven’t been given enough time’

Cat Deeley is reportedly facing some struggles over her This Morning role. The popular presenter feels “the pressure,” according to reports.

Cat is navigating her recent relocation back to the UK after giving up her LA lifestyle.

Now, Cat apparently feels that she and co-star Ben Shephard haven’t had “enough time” to get the programme on solid ground. It comes after its former presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, exited the show amid a scandal.

Consequently, Cat and Ben apparently feel the strain…

Cat Deeley on This Morning

According to a source who spoke to OK!, Cat’s This Morning future may be on rocky ground. They claimed: “Cat is really feeling the pressure at This Morning and knows there is a lot riding on her and Ben to get it right.”

They continued: “She is really loving working with Ben and the partnership that they are building but she’s well aware of the critics and the falling ratings.

She feels she and Ben haven’t been given enough time and that they are the fall guys for everything that went on.

“She feels she and Ben haven’t been given enough time and that they are the fall guys for everything that went on at the show over the past few years.”

In 2023, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby bowed out of their full time roles. Phillip left the show after being embroiled in an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague. Holly left This Morning in October 2023.

This Morning scandal

But Holly has since moved on with her career. The star had landed a huge new Netflix gig alongside Bear Grylls.

In the interim on This Morning, hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle took over. Eventually, Cat and Ben made their full-time hosting debut in March.

Since then, the pair have divided viewers. They have suffered trolls taking swipes as Cat’s outfits to eagle-eyed fans questioning their on-screen chemistry. Evidently, the co-stars have endured their fair share of feedback.

