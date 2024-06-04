This Morning host Cat Deeley admits she’s ‘not okay’ as she’s consoled by Ben Shephard today after breaking down in tears

This Morning today (Tuesday, June 4) saw Cat Deeley consoled by her co-host, Ben Shephard, as she broke down in tears.

The 47-year-old grew emotional following a heartbreaking tribute to Rob Burrow – who died over the weekend.

This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ben and Cat discuss Rob’s death.

Former rugby player Rob revealed that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease back in 2019. Over the last five years, Rob had continued to raise awareness about the disease, despite his own health battles.

On June 2, Rob died. He was just 41.

On today’s show, a video tribute to Rob was shown. Introducing the video, Cat said: “Just a quick word about our phone in. Yesterday, we spoke about the devastating news that former English rugby league player Rob Burrow passed away peacefully over the weekend aged 41 with a battle with motor neurone disease.“

Cat breaks down on This Morning today

Cat then continued, saying: “Last night his family released a very touching message from Rob, recorded before he passed away, let’s take a look.”

The video then played. In the video, which was filmed before Rob’s death, the former rugby star talks about how he hopes he left a “mark” on MND.

As the video ended, Cat could be seen looking visibly emotional.

“Are you alright?” Ben asked. Tearfully, Cat replied saying: “No, I told you I watched it this morning.”

Cat then read the autocue, but it was clear she was fighting to keep her emotions in check as her voice cracked.

“Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things we’ll ever go through, which is why Deirdre is here to help manage your grief today,” she said.

Tributes for Rob Burrow

Following Rob’s death over the weekend, tributes poured in for the former England international.

Prince William was one of many who paid tribute. The Prince of Wales posted a short tribute to Instagram, branding Rob a “legend”.

“A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,” he wrote.

“Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy.”

A tribute to Rob was also shown during Sunday’s Britain’s Got Talent final.

After his performance, BGT finalist Alex Mitchell said: “An hour ago before I came on stage I got some sad news. To the family of Rob Burrow – he is a hero and I hope you know how much we love him here tonight, and for him advocating for disability rights is so important.”

