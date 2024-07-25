In Strictly 2024 news, an update has reportedly been issued on the line-up amid the ongoing crisis currently rocking the show.

It comes after Amanda Abbington sat down for a damning interview with Channel 4 about her time on the show.

Meanwhile, according to reports, one contestant has reportedly been revealed as a BBC legend for the 2024 line-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly 2024 cast ‘update’

According to a new report, the celebrity cast of Strictly 2024 will be announced from August 5.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source said: “All the cast has signed up for this year. Despite reports of a struggle to get contestants, production has everyone now signed on the dotted line and they are really happy with the mix of celebs and can’t wait to get started.

“They decided as everyone was signed they should push the button and make it official sooner rather than later,” they then added.

“Once the line up is out, people will have more to discuss and with any luck the focus will be on the future and not what has happened in the past.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

According to reports, the current crop of celebs have been unaffected by the latest drama surrounding the show.

Could Nick be doing Strictly? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

The Sun claims that DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has signed up for Strictly.

A source has said: “Nick has always loved Strictly and he is so excited.

“He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot.”

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly and Nick for comment.

Amanda spoke to Channel 4 last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Strictly scandal: Amanda Abbington speaks out

Last night saw Amanda Abbington sit down with Channel 4 for a lengthy interview about her time on the show.

Amanda, of course, has been embroiled in drama since leaving the show early last year. The star has accused Giovanni Pernice of bullying, branding the Italian “nasty”.

During the interview, Amanda claimed that some of Giovanni’s alleged bullying was of a “sexual nature”.

“I’ve heard, not from you, from somebody else, about an instance of, I suppose you’d call it humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature, is that right?” Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked.

Growing tearful, Amanda replied: “Yeah. I mean, you know, one of the many things.”

Amanda was on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Amanda on death threats

During her interview with Channel 4 – and subsequent interview on Lorraine today (Thursday, July 25) – Amanda revealed she’s received death and rape threats since she left Strictly.

“I knew that raising and voicing my concerns probably would mark me as public enemy number one, I realised that,” she said this morning.

“But I didn’t expect the onslaught that I got – and the consistent, persistent amount of death threats and rape threats, not only to me, but to my children and members of my family – Jonathan included,” she said.

“I’ve got screenshot after screenshot after screenshot, after screenshot. In the end, I couldn’t screenshot them all because it was starting to really affect my mental health because I was just thinking, ‘Everybody hates me and everybody wants me dead, and everybody wants me to die of cancer’,” she then added.

Amanda also revealed that people had told her they hoped her daughter was raped.

An investigation into her allegations against Giovanni is ongoing. He has denied any wrongdoing. Fellow pro dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show following allegations of misconduct.

He’s been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott. His rep confirmed he did kick Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for.

Read more: Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko’s regret over his behaviour towards celebrity partner Anita Rani

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.