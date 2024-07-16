Shirley Ballas could leave Strictly Come Dancing next year amid the ongoing scandal, a bookies has predicted.

The BBC show is currently embroiled in scandal following the recent Graziano Di Prima allegations. Graziano, 30, has left the series due to allegations of gross misconduct.

He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

It comes just months after former pro dancer Giovanni Pernice faced allegations about his training methods on the show. He denied allegations against him.

Shirley Ballas on Strictly

With the show facing much scandal just a couple of months before the 2024 series begins, many fans are sharing their thoughts on the future of the programme.

Now, bookies OLBG have placed odds on which judges could leave the series in 2025. They placed odds on Shirley, 63, leaving at 2/1.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse is at 5/2, Craig Revel Horwood has odds of 3/1 and Anton Du Beke is at 5/2.

Graziano Di Prima allegations

After the allegations against him emerged, Graziano issued a statement on his Instagram. He said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right I will share my story.”

Zara McDermott statement

On Tuesday (July 16), former Love Island star Zara spoke out in a statement on social media.

She said: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

Strictly will return to BBC One this autumn.

