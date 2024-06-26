Katie Price flees the country as her Mucky Mansion is ‘repossessed by bailiffs’

Katie Price has left the troubles surrounding her Mucky Mansion home in the dust and jetted off abroad.

Katie has flown out to Brussels, as disclosed on her Instagram Story, where she looks to be preparing to get cosmetic surgery.

The trip comes as new pictures show bailiffs reportedly descending on the house in Surrey to repossess it. The move is said to come two months after Katie was handed an eviction notice on the property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price news: Mucky Mansion ‘repossessed’

Model Katie previously insisted it was her choice to leave the home behind. She also said she had “sorted” her financial issues.

However, earlier today (June 26), the Daily Mail reported that her legal and financial woes are far from over. The paper shared a video reportedly showing court bailiffs and bank officials preparing to reclaim the Surrey property.

It’s thought to be worth £2m. Katie has since moved into a new rented home in Sussex.

According to reports, Katie was declared bankrupt for a second time in March. It was due to Katie allegedly failing to pay over £750,000 in unpaid tax.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie Price has jetted off to Brussels (Credit: Instagram)

‘Best boob surgeon’

Meanwhile, it seems the star’s 17th boob job is her immediate priority.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram stories to pose in a grey dressing gown, whilst tagging a Brussels-based cosmetic clinic. She also showed off a selfie cosying up to her reality star boyfriend JJ Slater and penned: “By my side and so chill can’t wait for weekend, Dublin Pride.”

Katie also shared she was preparing to get another procedure done. She wrote: “Been coming here for years and is definitely the best boob surgeon. I recommend to anyone.”

Katie Price’s boyfriend JJ was also there to comfort her (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s cursed’

Despite reports of her home being repossessed, Katie had already insisted she wished to leave. She told the MailOnline recently: “I’ve been wanting to get out of my old house for absolute years. It’s been nothing but hell in there. I’ve not had any luck in that house, ever! I hate that house. Whoever buys it, I warn them, they will get bad luck there.”

She went on to say: “It is absolute cursed. My anxiety got worse with that house. There was a point when I couldn’t even walk up the driveway without having a panic attack. I had therapy about the house. I should never have gone back there. Now I’m out of it it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Read more: Katie Price explains truth to reports her neighbours ‘hate her’: ‘They’ve been round’

So, what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.