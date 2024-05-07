JJ Slater and Katie Price seem to be going strong, but friends of his are apparently concerned over the romance.

Former glamour model Katie, 45, and JJ went public with their relationship in February. Reports have even claimed that Katie is set on marrying JJ!

However, according to a new report, friends of JJ are worried he’s “under a spell”.

Friends of JJ are reportedly ‘concerned’ over his romance with Katie (Credit: Cover Images)

JJ Slater and Katie Price

Speaking to Closer, a source allegedly said: “JJ’s inner circle are concerned and want him to wake up and smell the coffee. They think Katie’s got him under some toxic spell.

“Those closest to him think the relationship is doomed already, and they’re urging him to jump ship, especially after he told his friends he’s worried about her and how vulnerable she is.”

In addition, the insider claimed: “It makes them worry that she’s trapping him into being her emotional support.”

ED! has contacted reps for JJ and Katie for comment.

JJ and Katie confirmed their romance in February (Credit: Cover Images)

In April, a source claimed that Katie believes JJ could be ‘the one’. A source told Closer at the time: “Katie believes JJ could be ‘The One’ – he’s told her he loves her and she’s told him she loves him. Given the chance, she’d marry him tomorrow.

JJ’s inner circle are concerned and want him to take up and smell the coffee.

“JJ brought it up with Katie and has told her he wants a massive wedding. Katie agreed, and wants to walk down the aisle abroad again. They’d then have a massive party which, in true Pricey style, she’s planning on singing at.”

Meanwhile, Katie previously gushed over JJ, saying he ticks all her boxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price love life

She said on Instagram in February: “They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box.”

In addition, she gushed: “@johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me.”

Read more: Katie Price celebrates baby joy as sister Sophie announces her pregnancy: ‘The best news ever’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.