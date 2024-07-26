Another week, another seven days full of drama, scandal, and gossip from Planet Celebs.

If you’ve had a bit of a rubbish week – or you just fancy having a chuckle at the expense of a celeb – you’re in the right place. Here are ten celebs who’ve probably had a worse week than us…

Amanda has hit out at Giovanni again (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Giovanni Pernice

Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice has been rocked by yet more allegations about his behind-the-scenes behaviour on Strictly.

Amanda Abbington alleged that some of his bullying was of a “sexual nature”. She made the claim in a tearful interview on Channel 4 earlier this week.

Giovanni has denied any claims of wrongdoing and is reportedly “so cross” by the latest claims.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the dancer said: “Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

Katie Price

The Pricey has had the worst thing possible happen to her this week – her ex slagging her off to the press.

Katie‘s ex-boyfriend and fiancé number eight, Carl Woods, has alleged that 46-year-old glamour model Katie cheated on him.

To make matters worse for Carl, the man Katie allegedly cheated on him with is apparently mates with Prince William.

It never rains but it pours.

“I fell madly in love with her and she did whatever the [blank] she wanted,” Carl fumed.

ED! contacted reps for Katie on this story.

The King is getting more money. In other news, water is wet (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles

This is a weird one. From their point of view, they’re having a good week. But if they care about the public’s opinion of them, then no, they’re not having a good week.

It was reported this week that the royals are set to land a £45m funding boost, thanks to profits of £1.1 billion from the Crown Estate.

This extra £45m will see the Sovereign Grant – which pays for the royals’ running costs – increase from £86.3m to £132 million.

As expected, some people aren’t happy.

“It’s disgusting that they have given the King another 45 million of taxpayers’ money to renovate Buckingham Palace and buy two new helicopters,” one fumed on Twitter.

Not sure the King will really care to be honest, but if he does look at Twitter, it might bring his mood down slightly…

Sue and Noel were upset this week – which really annoyed some people, for some reason (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford

Mum and dad of 22, Sue and Noel Radford, came under fire recently for… being upset that they didn’t manage to buy a new home. Yes, you read that right.

During an episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Sue and Noel spoke of their upset over not managing to land a new home for their family. They’d hoped to move into a house in the country they’d fallen in love with. However, it wasn’t meant to be, and they were left gutted.

This was seemingly enough to get the blood of some Channel 5 viewers boiling.

“Be glad you have a home. People out there that have no homes,” one self-righteous viewer furiously typed.

“They’re loaded, they’ve got a massive lovely house most of us would die for. Nothing to moan about in my book,” another sniped.

Lesson for you all – if something goes wrong, don’t be upset about it, or Channel 5 viewers will troll you.

Tess is worried, apparently (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Tess Daly

Amid the ongoing Strictly scandal, Tess Daly, the show’s host, has been left fearing for her job.

The star, who has been a part of the show since its inception, is reportedly concerned the latest controversies surrounding the show will spell its demise.

“Tess has been getting very stressed about the future of the show, and she worries that this series could be the last because of all this controversy. This Graziano [Di Prima] drama is the last thing they needed following on from Giovanni, and she’s not sure how much more Strictly can take,” a source said.

At the time of writing, Strictly 2024 is still going ahead.

Joel co-hosted the show this week. OH THE HORROR! (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett

As we know, This Morning viewers are very particular about who they want to host the show.

Basically, if you’re not Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, or Ben Shephard you might as well give up now.

In a horrifying twist, Joel Dommett hosted the show for a few days this week. As expected, some viewers were utterly furious.

“Turned on, Joel and Hammond, turned off,” one viewer tweeted.

“Joel Dommett is rubbish! Please tell me he’s not on all week?” another moaned.

They say being England manager is “the impossible job”. Try being a presenter on This Morning…

The star was accused of jumping on the bandwagon (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Peter Andre

Peter Andre, who appeared on Strictly nine years ago and finished in seventh, chimed in with his opinion on the whole Strictly scandal this week.

The Australian star’s dance partner, Janette Manrara, has been accused recently by Will Bayley of not doing enough to protect him in a stunt that led to him getting injured. But he has since admitted his comments were ‘taken out of context’.

Peter was quick to defend Janette in an Instagram video. “I know it was only one series that I was on but people like Janette Manrara who are the nicest, most beautiful people and they’re getting dragged into things like this,” he said.

However, some fans were quick to accuse Peter of jumping on the bandwagon.

He defended himself but later deleted the video.

Blake and Ryan have had another baby (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Likely came under fire recently for what they’ve named their fourth child.

Ryan and Blake welcomed child number four into the family last year. They hadn’t revealed the tot’s name, until the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine. The name? Olin.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here,” Ryan said in a speech.

Some rather cruel trolls decided they didn’t like the name – and wanted the whole world to know about it.

“Olin is the name of a large corporation producing chemicals,” one wrote on social media.

“Terrible name if it’s a girl. Which it probably is,” another said. “All the names are terrible. Whatever gender,” a third wrote.

We’re sure Ryan and Blake – with a combined net worth of $400m or so – will really care and will be having a rethink as we speak.

