6 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Cat Deeley and Janet Street-Porter to Rod Stewart

Although the lives of celebs almost always seems pretty idyllic, we’re here to prove that isn’t always the case. In fact, six much-loved celebs have had a pretty dire time over the past few days…

Here is a run down on the celebs who have had a far worse week than us…

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury has been having a tough old time in the wake of splitting from his girlfriend of five years Molly-Mae, especially as he has been slammed with cheating allegations and accusations of infidelity.

However, if you thought it couldn’t get any worse then think again…

Tommy made a major blunder this week by making an Instagram comeback with a sorrowful caption and a downcast snap. Although Tommy appeared to be addressing the rumours he has dubbed as “heartbreaking”, plenty of social media followers didn’t feel sorry for him.

In fact, they unleashed some pretty brutal backlash.

One person told the boxer: “Disappointed in you Tommy, I thought you realised what you had… no sympathy!”

“‘Ere mate take a picture of me looking sad and tying my shoes,'” another mocked. “You’re better off without her mate. Said nobody ever,” quipped another. Yikes…

Cat Deeley

This Morning is facing a huge shake-up, which could leave none other than Cat Deeley quaking…

ITV has been tipped to sign Sian Welby up as a permanent presenter by the end of the year.

Coral’s PR manager John Hill told The Sun: “Sian Welby continues to make a positive impression on This Morning, and as a result of strong support in our betting, we make her odds-on to be a permanent presenter on the ITV show by the end of 2025.”

Could this leave Cat Deeley’s role in jeopardy?

Sian is popular with fans – what does this mean for Cat? (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter

Janet isn’t afraid of voicing her outlandish comments to her fellow Loose Women panel. However, we have to admit that maybe Janet should have kept this confession underwraps.

This week the opinionated star admitted that she keeps a very odd thing in her freezer…roadkill. Yep, you read that correctly.

“Roadkill,” exclaimed Dame Kelly Holmes at Janet’s admission on the show this week. She added: “I don’t even know what that is.”

Janet clarified: “Roadkill… that is stuff that got hit by cars that is on the side of the road.

In response, a startled live audience member could be heard crying out: “Oh!”

At this, Janet swiped back: “Oh, oh, oh, oh. It is too late for the oh-ing, love.”

The star continued: “Oh! Too late for oh! I am making use of a resource that would be otherwise wasted. So, if I am driving in the countryside and I see a pheasant, for example, a nice, big, fat, game bird that has been hit by a car and it doesn’t look mangled up, I will throw it in the boot. And when I get home I will take all the feathers off it and pop it in the freezer.”

Evidently distressed, Christine Lampard warned Janet they should “move on” from the stomach churning topic. Yuck!

Janet made a wild admission on Loose Women this week (Credit: ITV)

Kai Widdrington

It seems that Strictly fave Kai may be suffering some, ahem – chemistry problems…

Not only has he endured a recent split from fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova after two years of dating, he has reportedly failed a chemistry test causing him to miss out on being paired with a celeb partner.

A source is said to have told The Sun it was “inevitable” that some pros wouldn’t make the cut.

The source is said to have stated: “He had a great run last series with Angela and is a fan favourite. But, just like last year with Nadiya when she wasn’t given a partner, bosses have to look at a number of factors when choosing which dancer to pair with which celebrity.”

The unnamed insider went on: “They look at everything from height through to chemistry tests to see who will work best together. And it’s meant Kai has missed out.”

Celebs having a worse week – Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

This week reports claimed that there has been trouble in paradise for Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster. The pair had allegedly been left fighting for their marriage due to a disagreements about living in LA or the UK.

Consequently fuming with the claims, Rod took to Instagram to set the record straight and insist that he and Penny are just as loved-up as ever.

According reports in the DailyMail.com, the couple were left at a stalemate over where to live. It was claimed that Rod rejected two offers on their sprawling nine-bedroom property in the wake of extending his Las Vegas residency, despite Penny’s supposed wishes to move to their countryside estate in Essex.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were allegedly disagreeing over their lifestyles (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

A source alleged to the publication: “Rod loves his life in LA and he flies back and forth to Vegas for his gigs. He gets to spend quality time with his grandchildren and hosts a banquet dinner almost every Sunday night at home for a crowd of his best friends.”

The insider went on to allege: “Penny has no plans to return to LA, which she’s not a fan of. While Rod has no plans to move back right now. They’re at a stalemate and Penny is angry that Rod’s gone back on his word. It’s about saving their marriage right now.”

Responding to the claims Rod penned to Instagram: “We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.

Celeb news

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

“Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.

“Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence).

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this….. there’s no disharmony in our marriage.” [sic]

He signed off the message: “Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

You tell ’em Rod! Okay we must admit, celebs really do seem to have problems!

