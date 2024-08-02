6 celebs having a far worse week than us – including Matty Healy, Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

What better way to celebrate the end of another working week than by laughing at some celebs?

They might be famous and have a lot of money, but have they had a worse week than us? Let’s find out…

Celebs having a worse week than us – Katie Price

When does Katie Price have a good week? Or a half-decent week?

In this week’s episode of the Katie Price show, we learned that there is an arrest warrant out for our enigmatic main character.

Katie, 46, opted not to attend a mandatory court hearing in favour of going to Turkey to get a facelift. I wish I was making this up.

“It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest. She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant,” the judge said on Tuesday.

If the news of being arrested worried Katie, she isn’t showing it. According to a source: “Katie has no intention to face the music back in the UK any time soon and is even thinking about extending the trip. She is with [boyfriend] JJ and her close friend, who is getting a tummy tuck.”

Nice for some.

Matty is being sued for standing up to backward laws (Credit: Q with Tom Power / YouTube)

Matty Healey

The 1975 lead singer – and Densie Welch‘s son – Matty Healey has found himself in legal trouble.

The star, 35, was in Kuala Lumpur last August to perform at the Good Vibes music festival.

Malaysia has strict anti-LGBT laws. Homosexual acts are punishable by up to 20 years in prison there. Angered by this, Matty launched a foul-mouthed tirade at the laws, before sharing a same-sex with his bandmate. The festival was subsequently cancelled.

The organisers of the festival are now suing Matty and his band for £1.9m in compensation.

“Me kissing Ross was not a stunt simply meant to provoke the government. It was an ongoing part of The 1975 stage show. Which had been performed many times prior,” Matty said last year.

“To eliminate any routine part of the show in an effort to appease the Malaysian authorities’ bigoted views of LGBTQ people would be a passive endorsement of those politics.”

Amanda is on stage in London at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Amanda Abbington

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Amanda. Last week, the former Sherlock actor gave emotional interviews with ITV and Channel 4 about her time on Strictly.

This week, her new play debuted at the Park Theatre, London.

However, according to reports, the new play hasn’t been selling well, with the theatre only half-full on opening night.

Despite the lack of sales, Amanda got a standing ovation on opening night – where she subsequently burst into tears.

Gio won’t be able to watch the next series (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice

Another star who has had bad week after bad week is Giovanni Pernice. The dancer is embroiled in enough Strictly drama as it is – and now there’s even more bad news for him regarding the show.

According to reports, his ex, Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri, has signed up for the new series.

Giovanni and Tasha reportedly enjoyed a string of dates back in her pre-Love Island days.

“The Giovanni link is unfortunate to say the least, but above all else Tasha is a gorgeous girl who deserves this amazing opportunity,” a source told The Sun about her signing.

Ouch.

Celebs having a bad week – Emily Andre

Mum-of-three and Peter Andre’s wife, Emily, has been mum-shamed by cruel trolls who can’t take a joke.

The 34-year-old, who recently welcomed her third child, shared a funny video of herself on Instagram. In the video, Emily can be seen doing housework, all while carrying her new baby.

“Mums really are superhuman, who would have thought it would be so hard to make a tea and squeeze the tea bag with only one hand free? Can any other mums out there relate?” she captioned the post.

However, rather than not being miserable, plenty of her followers took to the comment section to criticise her.

“I’m sure you can put her down. No need for the drama. You’re not the only one that does housework with a baby in their arms. And I’m sure whatever needs doing could wait until she’s settled,” one spoilsport wrote.

“Omg put the baby down!! Get real this post is a joke!!” another unnecessarily angry follower commented.

The Radford family & Channel 5

A new series of 22 Kids and Counting began airing recently. However, it’s safe to say that fans aren’t overly impressed with it.

A recent episode of the show saw dad Noel suffering something of a midlife crisis. In the ep, he considers jetting off across the world.

However, the show has come under fire from viewers, who believe it to be overly scripted. Some have even said it’s as dramatic as Emmerdale.

Plenty of viewers have since taken aim at Channel 5 for making the show “staged” and ruining it.

“Have been following you guys for years. But sadly this series is so contrived I ended up turning it off,” one fan tweeted recently.

“This show has gone to pot. I think it’s run its course now, to be honest,” another said.

