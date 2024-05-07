Coronation Street spoilers: Who attacked Nathan? David and Daniel are prime suspects

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, when a mysterious figure attacks evil groomer Nathan Curtis, David and Daniel are the prime suspects. This comes in the wake of Bethany’s discovery that Nathan is free from prison.

Suspecting Nathan of killing missing Lauren, Bethany launches an investigation. But Nathan lashes out after she gets too close, leaving Bethany’s family frightened for her safety.

But who is it that then attacks Nathan? Are Daniel and David hiding something?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bethany is determined to uncover the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany plays detective

The CPS tell Dee-Dee that they have some news regarding Lauren’s phone messages. Dee-Dee tells Carla and Nina about the messages as Bethany listens in. She sneaks into the solicitors office and finds Lauren’s file on Dee-Dee’s desk.

Later, Bethany questions Craig over Nathan’s alibi. He lets slip that Nathan was with his girlfriend – who works at a nail bar in town.

Sure she’s on to something, Bethany points out to Craig that Nathan was running a tanning salon when he groomed her.

Nathan is not happy about Bethany’s investigation (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sarah tells Gary that she’s worried about Bethany. She worries that she’s become overly fixated on trying to pin Lauren’s murder on Nathan.

Later, Daniel and Bethany are leaving the Rovers when they are stunned to be confronted by Nathan. He explodes at Bethany for harassing his girlfriend. Bethany has to hold a furious Daniel back, but has Nathan sparked something in dangerous Dan?

Nathan is alone on the building site when a mystery attacker sneaks up (Credit: ITV)

A mystery figure attacks Nathan

Meanwhile, back in the Rovers, David, Sarah and Gary discuss Nathan. Together they agree that something has to be done before he ruins Bethany’s life again.

Over at the building site, Nathan packs up after a day at work.

Nathan’s attacker strikes (Credit: ITV)

Just then, a hooded figure sneaks up and whacks him over the head. Nathan collapses, unconscious.

Who walloped Nathan? (Credit: ITV)

David protests his innocence

After hearing the news of Nathan’s attack, Bethany wonders who his assailant might be. Shona quizzes David about a mysterious stain on his jeans, not convinced by his story.

David tells Bethany and Sarah that he didn’t attack Nathan – but they’re interrupted when Shona opens the tracking app on David’s phone, proving that he was at the building site.

Did David attack Nathan? (Credit: ITV)

David admits he witnessed the attack but wasn’t responsible. Bethany is therefore left convinced that Daniel is to blame.

Is she correct? Is David telling the truth? Who attacked Nathan?

