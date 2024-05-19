Tina Malone has opened up about her husband Paul Chase’s death, revealing he tragically took his own life.

The Shameless actress, 61, announced her husband’s death in March. Paul’s funeral took place in early April.

Now, Tina has spoken about losing her beloved husband in her first interview since his death.

Tina has confirmed her husband Paul Chase died from suicide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina Malone husband

Speaking to OK!, Tina said army veteran Paul took his own life. She said she’ll “never ever get over it” and misses him “so badly”.

She said: “I’ve not spoken about this publicly until this minute. It’s the first time I’ve said it and confirmed it. Paul did commit suicide. I believe in transparency. I’ll never ever get over it, never, because I miss him so badly and I love him so much and he is all around us. One thing I know… he’s in a better place than here.”

Tina said Paul hadn’t come home the previous night and police turned up at their Liverpool home. She said she knew Paul had died when she heard sirens and “saw flashing blue lights”.

Tina announced her husband’s death in March (Credit: ITV)

Paul Chase death

The star admitted that she “wouldn’t want to be here” if it wasn’t for their daughter Flame – who was born in 2013.

Tina also said that Paul felt “lost” and “useless” before his death. She said: “He couldn’t fight any more. Drugs weren’t recreational. Drink wasn’t recreational or social. The burden of responsibility was too much.”

She added: “This is a man who served his country and saved lives. He admitted it in the end but by then things had gone too far. He couldn’t find a way back. We have to talk more about suicide – that’s why I am speaking out now. It is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 50 but there is still a stigma around it; there’s not enough support. What are we actually doing to help people like Paul?”

Tina admitted that she “wouldn’t want to be here” if it wasn’t for their daughter Flame (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina said she wants to fight for “change” and address “the issues facing veterans and soldiers and trying to help others”.

During the interview, Tina admitted the past 12 months “have been hell” and Paul was on a “rapid downward progression”.

She said he was using “prescription drugs and cocaine”.

