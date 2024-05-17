EastEnders: Sharon’s new look is iconic, fans declare: ‘So pretty’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, May 16), Sharon attended Zack and Whitney’s Sten-do at The Vic and soon announced the baby news to the guests.

She told Zack that he needed to get himself to the hospital as Whitney had gone into labour.

Now, EastEnders fans have shared their delight over Sharon’s latest glam look online.

Sharon returned to screens (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon attended Zack’s Sten-do

Sharon hasn’t been seen on screen for quite a while but that all changed during last night’s episode of EastEnders.

Sharon was seen with brand new locks whilst attending Zack and Whitney’s Sten-do in The Vic.

Seeing her brother take part in a strip show, she then took him to the back of the pub to get him cleaned up.

Hearing that Whitney had gone into labour, she then broke the news to Zack when telling him to get himself to the hospital.

With Reiss and Sonia’s car playing up, Sharon then joined other locals in pushing the car so that it would start up.

Fans love Sharon’s hair (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are loving Sharon’s latest hair do

Sharon’s hair extensions have caused quite a stir amongst fans in the past but now viewers of the soap are loving Sharon’s latest locks.

One fan joked: “Hi everyone! I haven’t watched Eastenders in AGES but tuning in now, who is this new teenager on the Square!? Is she related to Sharon? She’s the spit of her! So pretty!! X,” referring to how young Sharon looks.

Another person added: “What a fab ep of EastEnders today! Cried…and Sharon’s back with some fab new hair extensions, all is right with the world x”

A third viewer finished: “Obsessed with Sharon returning on screen with a new hair style.”

Are Sharon and the rest of ‘The Six’ out of the woods? (Credit: BBC)

What’s to come for Sharon?

Sharon and the rest of ‘The Six’ have had some time to breathe after Dean’s arrest following on from the discovery of Keanu’s body.

But, can they really just go about their lives as normal? Or, will everything catch up with them?

