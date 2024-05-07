EastEnders: Pastor Clayton to become murder mystery victim, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders will know that Yolande’s world was recently turned upside down when Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted her.

They had both been at the charity fundraiser when the Pastor cornered Yolande in the kitchen.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that someone may kill the Pastor in a murder mystery storyline.

Pastor Clayton cornered Yolande in the kitchen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Pastor Clayton assaulted Yolande

Recently in Walford, Pastor Clayton has been getting close to Yolande and has made advances towards her.

Yolande confronted the Pastor over how uncomfortable his behaviour made her feel but the Pastor reacted to this by removing her from the church food van plans.

After Yolande apologised, the Pastor allowed her to contribute once more but things soon took a turn at the charity fundraiser.

In the kitchen, the Pastor cornered Yolande and sexually assaulted her. Afterwards, Elaine broke down and revealed what the Pastor had done to her to Elaine.

However, she was unable to tell Patrick what had gone on, with Patrick starting to fear that she was unwell.

When the truth comes out, what will happen to Pastor Clayton? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Pastor Clayton to be murdered?

When the truth comes out about the assault, Pastor Clayton is bound to have quite a number of enemies hoping to see him punished for his actions.

Now, one EastEnders fan theory reckons that Pastor Clayton could be murdered in a whodunnit plot.

One fan said: “Is the Yolande story setting up a murder mystery? It kinda of feels like it with everyone getting close to Pastor Clayton.”

But, could Pastor Clayton soon be killed as someone sets out to protect Yolande?

Patrick finds out the truth (Credit: BBC)

Will Pastor Clayton end up dead?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, May 7), Patrick finds out about the assault as Yolande gets Elaine to tell him what happened.

Patrick then sets out to confront the Pastor over his behaviour before Yolande calms him down.

But, will Patrick finish the Pastor off? Could someone else find out and take matters into their own hands? Are the Pastor’s days numbered?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!