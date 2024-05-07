EastEnders spoilers: George comes face-to-face with his son as he ignores doctor’s advice and takes to the ring again

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that George Knight is left reeling when he comes face-to-face with his estranged son, Junior. This follows another tough week for George, who remains conflicted over the death of his mother and Eddie’s trial.

Determined to bury his feelings in the ring, George is set on another fight. But as his family attempt to stop him from fighting again, a desperate Anna calls Junior for help.

How will George react when he sees Junior again?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

George has been struggling with recent revelations (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George is itching for a fight

Elaine arrives back at The Vic, and feels deflated when George seems unfazed by her departure. Just then, Cindy arrives and reveals that George is planning to fight again.

The Knight women try convince George otherwise, but he won’t be moved from his position. Gina tries to blackmail George out of the fight, but is also unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Elaine orders Cindy to leave, and is comforted by Anna.

Everyone knows George’s recently diagnosed brain condition has left any sort boxing a serious danger. One bad blow will kill him. Desperate to stop the fight, Anna leaves a message with Junior. Can they stop George from fighting?

Junior arrives in Walford… but what is he walking into? (Credit: BBC)

George comes face-to-face with his son

George is shocked when he comes face-to-face with Junior. Stunned, he calls off the fight.

Going back to Walford with his dad, Junior makes his excuses to leave The Vic when he feels uncomfortable and out of place. He heads to Peggy’s where he meets Bianca.

Junior and his dad are reunited, but there are some difficult conversations ahead (Credit: BBC)

The pair head back to her home and end up sleeping together.

Elsewhere, Elaine tries to speak to George, but he dismisses her and heads to Peggy’s with Junior. Sitting down to talk with his son, he reveals all about his true identity and the details of Eddie’s trial.

How will Junior react?

