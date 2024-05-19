Giovanni Pernice has released a statement following allegations about his teaching methods on Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer, 31, has reportedly quit the BBC show following his turbulent time during the 2023 series. Last year, he was partnered with Amanda Abbington. She quit the show in October, citing medical reasons.

However, in January 2024, reports claimed that Amanda had developed PTSD following her time on the show. She later confirmed her diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Most recently, reports alleged that the BBC has launched an investigation into allegations about Giovanni‘s teaching methods. The report claimed that three of Giovanni’s former Strictly partners have instructed lawyers.

It allegedly came after a meeting where they discussed their experiences with him on the show.

This weekend, a source claimed that Amanda “felt his behaviour was bullying and abrasive” during her Strictly stint.

Now, the Italian dancer has issued a statement to his Instagram as he rejected the allegations.

Dancer Giovanni Pernice has denied allegations of “abusive” and “threatening” behaviour on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice statement

Giovanni wrote: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

He added: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

Amanda and Giovanni were partnered together on Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington on Strictly

It comes after an insider told The Sun: “Giovanni had a tough training method. Amanda would be bruised. Amanda had a terrible experience with Gio. She felt his behaviour was bullying and abrasive. She would be in tears as communication between them broke down.”

They added: “She tried every avenue to try and make it work. There would be crisis talks every Friday after producers watched back the video footage of their rehearsals but it would always end up toxic again by the end of the following week.

Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“Runners would check in on the training weekly and she would regularly be seen crying and feeling very sad and despondent. She desperately wanted it to work but invariably it would break down. An urgent medical condition eventually allowed her to quit.”

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda and the BBC for comment.

Read more: Timeline of Giovanni Pernice’s turbulent Strictly aftermath – from Amanda Abbington ‘feud’ to BBC’s ‘probe into complaints’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.