EastEnders spoilers tonight: Yolande confesses her assault secret to Patrick in special two-hander episode

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, May 7), Patrick finally finds out the truth about Pastor Clayton’s assault on Yolande.

In a two-hander episode of the soap, Yolande reveals exactly what’s been troubling her recently.

But, how will Patrick react to finding out this huge news in EastEnders spoilers?

Yolande was assaulted at the charity fundraiser (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Pastor Clayton’s assault on Yolande

Viewers will know that over recent months, Pastor Clayton has been getting uncomfortably close to Yolande.

After Yolande confronted him over his behaviour, Pastor Clayton ended up cornering her in the kitchen whilst alone.

At the charity fundraiser, Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted Yolande before heading back out to the event and pretending that nothing had happened.

Yolande had opened up to Elaine about the assault but had been unable to tell Patrick what had happened.

Pastor Clayton has now been trying to plant ideas into Patrick’s mind, suggesting that Yolande had dementia – all so he wouldn’t believe her when the truth came out.

Patrick and Yolande have a full thirty minutes on screen tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick learns the truth about Yolande assault

This evening, a special two-hander episode sees Patrick find out the truth about Yolande’s assault.

Unable to face telling Patrick what happened to her, Yolande asks Elaine to break the news to him whilst on the phone.

Elaine then tells Patrick that Pastor Clayton sexually assaulted Yolande, with Patrick being left horrified.

With the truth finally out, Yolande locks herself in the bathroom as Patrick tries to talk to her through the door.

Furious with the Pastor’s treatment of Yolande, Patrick then storms out to track him down and give him a piece of his mind. However, Yolande manages to follow him and bring him back home before he does something he may regret.

At home, Yolande gives Patrick the details of her assault before agreeing to take action and report the Pastor to church officials. Will the Pastor receive the punishment he deserves?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!