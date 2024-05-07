EastEnders spoilers: Whitney goes into labour – while locked in a taco van

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that, with her joint stag and hen do underway, Whitney Dean goes into labour. Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t be worse – as Penny has locked her in a taco van with Lauren!

Can Zack find Whitney before she gives birth?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Whitney’s smiles are short-lived (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney and Bianca feud as the sten gets underway

It’s the week of Zack and Whitney‘s joint stag and hen do, and Bianca enlists Britney’s help to acquire items for Whitney’s wedding. As Bianca fails to haggle the prices with the market traders, Britney gets up to her old tricks again and starts stealing.

At Whitney’s dress fitting, Whitney is thrilled at what Bianca and Britney have managed to achieve. However, when Britney accidentally lets slip about her and Bianca’s earlier antics, Whitney is furious.

Whitney is fuming at Bianca… who takes it out on Lauren and Zack (Credit: BBC)

Whitney slams Bianca for allowing Britney to steal. She strips her of her Maid of Honour duties and orders her out of her life.

Then, Lauren arrives and saves the day, sourcing Whitney a hen outfit. Delighted, Whitney asks her to be her Maid of Honour.

Lauren accepts, but she and Zack remain wracked with guilt over their one-night stand…

Will Zack and Lauren come clean about their infidelity? (Credit: BBC)

Bianca sets an ultimatum

As the day of the sten do begins, the residents of Walford dress up to celebrate the happy couple. Whitney remains angry at Bianca, who grows jealous as she keeps painting Lauren as a saint.

Bianca gives Lauren an ultimatum. She tells her that she has to tell Whitney she slept with Zack or Bianca will.

Lauren and Whitney are forced to spend some alone time together (Credit: BBC)

Later, Lauren attempts to share her doubts about Zack to Whitney. However, she can’t go through with it at the last minute. Tensions are soon running high. Penny intervenes by luring them both to the taco van and locks them in.

Will Lauren tell the truth?

Lauren prepares to tell the truth (Credit: BBC)

Whit’s waters break

Lauren prepares to reveal all. However, they’re interrupted when Whitney’s waters break.

Whitney panics as she faces the prospect of giving birth in a taco van.

Locked in a taco van, Whitney suddenly goes into labour (Credit: BBC)

With Lauren’s phone battery dead, their cries for help go unanswered. Meanwhile, Zack is looking for his fiancé, but soon gets distracted by the stag entertainment.

Is Whitney about to give birth in a taco van?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

