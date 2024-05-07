Emmerdale to air format-breaking episode tonight as Marlon and Rhona and Belle and Tom’s marriages are laid bare

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, May 7), a change to the usual soap format will occur as Tom and Belle host a dinner party at their house.

Marlon and Rhona start rowing over the dinner table whilst Tom and Belle experience their own troubles.

But, how will the situation escalate for both couples during tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Rhona ends things with Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon’s dinner party chaos

This evening, Tom and Belle’s dinner party guests turn up to the house but Marlon and Rhona are rather tense.

A loved-up Mandy and Paddy make things more awkward for the couple as Tom raises a glass to everyone.

With the guests seated, Belle pretends that the onions made her cry and heads to the kitchen…

Rhona suddenly rows with Marlon over the table and tries to leave the gathering. When Marlon insists on staying, Rhona then suggests that their marriage is as good as over. Will she regret making this declaration?

Belle is scared of Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom’s abuse wears away at Belle

With the soap airing a format-breaking dinner party episode, viewers will see two different perspectives of the event – Rhona and Marlon’s, and Tom and Belle’s.

Rhona and Marlon are having issues but Tom and Belle’s situation is also strained, with Belle being told to change into a more appropriate outfit ahead of the guests’ arrival.

With Belle changing into another outfit and giving into Tom’s demands, Tom discovers something in the kitchen but is interrupted by the arrival of their dinner party guests.

Belle goes into the bathroom and is threatened by her husband before he watches over Belle’s every move in the kitchen.

As Rhona’s row continues, the guests all go to leave despite Belle encouraging them all to stick around out of fear of being left alone with Tom.

With everyone filing out, Tom then turns on Belle. But, is Belle in danger? Will she stand up to Tom?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

