Emmerdale: Manpreet should’ve worked out Tom abuse after Belle surgery visit, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, May 6), Belle visited the GP surgery and had an appointment with Manpreet to go over her contraceptive pill prescription.

She asked her if the pill could be sent to a pharmacy in Hotten rather than to her own home.

Emmerdale fans have now blasted Manpreet for failing to recognise that something wasn’t right with Belle.

Belle was concerned about the pill (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle had an appointment with Manpreet

Recently in the Dales, Tom managed to persuade Belle to try for a baby with him despite Belle voicing her desire to wait a while before having kids.

With Tom binning her contraceptive pills, Belle took them back out of the bin when he wasn’t looking and continued to take them whilst hiding the box in a kitchen draw.

Last night, Belle went to the GP surgery and asked Manpreet whether her pill prescription could be collected from a pharmacy in Hotten rather than being sent to her house.

However, she wanted the rest of her medication to be sent to her house as usual. Manpreet asked Belle if anything was the matter but quickly agreed to go ahead with Belle’s request without asking any more questions.

Fans aren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Manpreet for failing to rumble Tom abuse

Emmerdale viewers weren’t happy with Manpreet last night, disappointed that she didn’t press further into what was troubling Belle.

Belle being worried about the pill going to her home was surely a red flat that should’ve raised serious suspicions.

One fan wondered: “Shouldn’t that ring alarm bells for Manpreet?”

A second viewer asked: “Is Manpreet thick? Belle only wants to get her contraceptive pills secretly… Surely a red flag…”

A third person added: “Being her GP she would absolutely know her mental health history and alarm bells should ring. She even should have been a little bit suspicious when she couldn’t attract her attention in the waiting room.”

Tom turns even more abusive (Credit: ITV)

Will anyone expose Tom’s abuse of Belle?

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Tuesday, May 7) reveal that Tom’s abuse of Belle becomes more concerning during a dinner party.

Viewers are given an insight into the alarming events that happen behind closed doors as Tom becomes even more threatening towards his wife. But, will anybody at the dinner party catch on to Tom’s behaviour before Belle’s put in huge danger?

