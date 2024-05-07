Emmerdale spoilers: Belle in serious danger as Tom takes more control

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Belle finds herself in more danger as abusive husband Tom King continues to exert his control over their life.

Belle has struggled with Tom’s mood swings and domineering behaviour since getting married, with Tom installing a tracking device on her phone and listening to her in private on their puppy camera.

Tom turned even more menacing last week after learning that Belle had been hiding her birth control plans from him. However, this is far from the end of Tom’s sinister turn and, as Tom listens in on a private conversation between Belle, Lydia and Mandy, he’s soon off again.

What will Tom do this time?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Tom is determined to isolate Belle from her family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom turns the screw

As another week begins, Tom continues to isolate Belle from her family. Finding a new way to be in charge of her every move, he opens a joint account for them both – controlling her financially now too.

What will controlling Tom do next? (Credit: ITV)

Later, Tom is furious when he listens in via the puppy cam, hearing Belle as she chats to Lydia and Mandy. Hearing them playfully tease Tom behind his back, Tom’s mood darkens.

What will he do when he gets home?

Two-faced Tom is all smiles when he gets home… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Tom menaces a terrified Belle

Tom arrives home unannounced, walking in on Belle, Lydia and Mandy. Belle is immediately tense, worried how he will react to see her entertaining friends.

She’s relieved to see that he’s pleasant to her family, but isn’t at all sure whether he’s being genuine.

Tom’s mood switches as soon as he’s alone with Belle (Credit: ITV)

And sure enough, as soon as they’ve left, Tom’s mood shifts terribly. Once again, he turns on his wife, menacing terrified Belle.

Belle’s in danger as Tom’s volatile mood swings escalate (Credit: ITV)

As Belle finds herself once again in a heap on the floor, it’s clear Tom has lashed out. But How far will he go this time? Is Belle in serious danger?

And will she find the strength to get away from her abusive husband once and for all?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!