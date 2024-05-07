Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky fights for life and Ethan is arrested after Charles reports him

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, in the wake of the car crash which left Nicky fighting for his life, Charles reports son Ethan to the police.

This comes after Ethan fled the scene of the crime after crashing the car he was driving in with Nicky, leaving him for dead. Ethan had been driving under the influence – and feared repercussions for his reckless behaviour.

But what will happen when dad Charles reports him to the police?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Ruby and Moira grow closer in the wake of Nicky’s accident (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby plots revenge

As the week begins, Ruby and Caleb keep vigil in the hospital where Nicky continues to fight for his life.

Meanwhile, Ethan feels guilty as his family praise him over his new job. But Charles notices Ethan’s discomfort, and worries that something might be up.

Elsewhere, Ruby confides in Moira over Nicky’s condition, and they begin to bond in spite of their differences. Furious Ruby seeks revenge for the accident, and is determined to find out who was driving the car.

Charles takes desperate measures after Ethan asks him to lie (Credit: ITV)

Ethan admits the truth

Seeing that Ethan is struggling with something, Charles guides him to the church for a frank conversation. He is shocked when Ethan admits that he was driving the car and caused Nicky’s accident.

He’s even more stunned when Ethan tells him that he intends to lie to the police. Ethan asks him to give an alibi for his whereabouts on the night of the accident.

Ethan is devastated to realise that his dad has ratted him out (Credit: ITV)

Charles drops Ethan in it

However, before too long the police arrest Ethan for his part in Nicky’s accident. He is devastated when he realises that it was Charles who reported him.

Having seen Ethan’s arrest, Ruby realises that Ethan must have been driving the car – and rages as the police take him away.

Ethan’s made an enemy of Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Charles begins to regret his decision as he watches his son be loaded into a police car. He sees the family’s hurt and upset, but has he done the right thing? And will Ethan ever forgive him?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!