Emmerdale: Tom to kill Samson as Belle abuse rumbled, a new fan theory predicts

Recently on Emmerdale, Tom has been abusing Belle and controlling many aspects of her life – from work to household duties.

He’s also been tampering with her friendship to Vinny, seeing Vinny get attacked out of Tom’s jealousy.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Tom will kill Samson as he discovers his treatment of Belle.

Tom has been giving Belle a hard time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom has been abusing Belle

Over in the Dales, Tom has been abusing and controlling Belle in many aspects of her life.

He’s interfered with her work life – meddling with clients in a bid to get Belle to stay at home and spend less time at work.

Tom’s also controlling Belle’s home life as he spies on his oblivious wife through puppy cams, also following her every move on a secret tracking app.

As well as this, he’s interfered with her friendship with Vinny, making out that Vinny lost Piper the Dog under his watch when Tom had dognapped the pup all along.

Adding to this, Tom also hit Vinny on the head and left his life on the line before belittling him during his recovery from the incident.

Belle is only now starting to become more aware of Tom’s controlling nature, especially now that he’s trying to coerce her into trying for a baby with him.

Samson is reported to be leaving the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to murder Samson Dingle?

It was recently reported that Samson Dingle may be set to be departing from the Dales as the character is axed.

Now, one fan has linked these reports to Tom and Belle’s abuse storyline. They reckon that Samson will work out that Tom has been abusing Belle before meeting a deadly end.

My prediction for #Emmerdale Tom kills Samson after Samson realised what is going on with Tom’s abuse of Belle. — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) May 7, 2024

The fan theory reads: “My prediction for Emmerdale: Tom kills Samson after Samson realises what is going on with Tom’s abuse of Belle.”

Is Samson’s death looming? (Credit: ITV)

Will Tom finish Samson off?

Recent reports claim that Samson Dingle will be leaving the soap soon, with a rather finite ending.

However, Emmerdale have declined to comment on the matter. But, could Samson soon rumble Tom’s behaviour? Will Tom try to silence him before he gets exposed?

