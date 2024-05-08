Emmerdale: Tom to sexually assault Belle, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, May 7), saw Tom’s abuse of his wife Belle turn more physical as he scolded her hands after a dinner party.

Tom had found Belle’s hidden contraceptive pills in the draw and lashed out at her for her betrayal.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Tom will sexually assault Belle as his abuse of her intensifies.

Tom injured Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom scalded Belle

Yesterday in the Dales, Tom and Belle hosted a dinner party but Tom soon made a huge discovery.

Telling Belle to change into a more appropriate outfit, Tom opened the kitchen door and found the contraceptive pills that she’d hidden.

He didn’t have time to initially confront her over the matter as the guests had started to arrive.

However, he took great enjoyment in telling everyone that they were trying for a baby.

Once the evening was over, Tom confronted Belle over the pills and accused her of being ‘crazy.’

He then grabbed her hands and held them under the boiling hot, running tap. With Belle’s hands scalded, Tom then headed up to bed as if nothing had happened.

One fan has predicted an alarming twist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom to sexually assault Belle?

With Tom’s abuse and control of Belle turning more physically violent, one fan has predicted a worrying turn of events.

As Belle resists trying for a baby with Tom, a new fan theory suggests that Tom may sexually assault her.

The fan theory reads: “I’m guessing that Tom will rape Belle. It seems to be soap writers’ favourite storyline involving women.”

But, how far will Tom go to get a baby of his own? Will he end up making unwanted advances?

Tom’s pressured Belle into sex before, but will he sexually assault her? (Credit: ITV)

How far will Tom go?

Recently, Tom put pressure on Belle to sleep with him at the Dingle family home whilst Vinny was upstairs.

But, will his behaviour continue to put Belle in danger going forward? Will Tom end up sexually assaulting his wife?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!