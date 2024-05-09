Ashley Roberts has paid tribute to her close friend, Anthony ‘TJ’ Paradise following his tragic death.

The Heart FM star took to social media to pay tribute to her friend and share support for his husband, performer Bobby Newberry, in wake of Anthony losing his four-year battle with cancer.

The star included several snaps, giving a glimpse into her close friendship with her late friend. It was here that she paid tribute to her “beautiful” friend and his “kindness”.

Ashley Roberts took to social media to pay tribute to her friend (Credit: Richard Lincoln/Cover Images)

Ashley Roberts shares tribute following death of friend

Alongside several photos with TJ, Ashley shared a heartfelt message about her loss. She said: “Can’t believe we’ve had to say goodbye.

“Our handsome TJ. I’ll remember your kindness, those beautiful brown eyes, your big heart, your insane cooking skills (those meatballs) and how you and Bobby always opened your gorgeous home to me.

“We’ve been friends for so long. Wish this wasn’t true. May you rest in peace dear friend. Spread those wings angel. You will be forever loved. So sorry @bobbynewberry my heart breaks for you. Love you so much Swiss. You’re not alone.”

Bobby also penned a heart-wrenching tribute to his late husband. He wrote: “With the heaviest heart I have to let everyone know that my beautiful husband TJ lost his four-year battle with cancer on 5/4/24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

“He was surrounded by loved ones and even in this dark time there was so much light and love in the room. If you met him even once you knew how much of an impact he had on the world around him. Nothing will ever be the same.

“I had 20 and a half years of love and memories and now I have a lifetime of missing you. I love you, my sweetheart.”

Ashley also acknowledged the loss for Anthony’s husband, Bobby (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Who was TJ Paradise?

As detailed on his website, Anthony was a Beverly Hills estate agent.

His website states: “Born and raised in Boston, Anthony ‘TJ’ Paradise grew up in a family of contractors and learned at a young age how to provide clients with superior service, listen to their needs, help them achieve their dreams, and share in their happiness.

“He earned a dual degree in marketing and management from Northeastern University, after which he heeded the call of his creative muse and moved to Los Angeles to pursue work in television production and set design.

“He has worked for such popular shows as Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

