Pointless star Gabby Logan stopped wanting to have sex with her husband amid the menopause

Gabby Logan – who is on Pointless today (Tuesday, May 7) – once opened up about the effects the menopause had on her libido.

The 51-year-old TV star made the confession during an appearance on a podcast last November…

Gabby opened up last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Gabby on the menopause

In November, Gabby made an appearance on Anna Richardson’s podcast, It Can’t Just Be Me.

She opened up about how she stopped wanting to have sex with her husband thanks to the menopause.

Gabby has been married to husband Kenny since 2001. Together they have two children.

However, Gabby stopped wanting to have sex with Kenny when she began menopause – until she started taking HRT.

As per the NHS website, Hormone Replacement Therapy – HRT – is a treatment used to help hormone symptoms. The symptoms it can help combat include hot flushes, mood swings, and low mood.

Gabby and Kenny tied the knot in 2001 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gabby Logan opens up about not having sex with husband Kenny

Speaking to Anna, Gabby said that once she started HRT “my libido came back within a week”.

She then continued, saying: “I felt definitely a massive improvement there and that was important to me.

“I had a very healthy relationship with my husband and I loved him and fancied him and I couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to have sex with him as much or why it was something that I felt I was going to have to have,” she then said.

“I wanted to keep enjoying having sex, not feeling that I was just doing it because it’s part of the marriage contract,” she then said.

The TV star’s husband motivated her to get fit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gabby Logan talks husband Kenny

Gabby has previously revealed that her husband Kenny was the one who motivated her to get fit.

During an interview with the Sunday Mirror in 2004, Gabby revealed that she wasn’t “in the best shape” when she met her husband.

“I wasn’t in the best shape when I got together with Kenny,” she said.

“When he first met me he called me “Po”, after the Teletubby. I’d be like ‘Oi, don’t push your luck!’ I wasn’t fat – I was probably only about a size bigger than I am now – but I didn’t feel confident about my body,” she then continued.

“I’d always been very fit, but when I went to Sky, a year after I left university, I lost my way.”

