Ant and Dec address ‘bumpy’ relationship and claims they’re ‘sick of each other’ in candid new interview

Iconic TV duo Ant and Dec have discussed their friendship with one another after announcing a hiatus from Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The television presenters attended the BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday (May 12) and got candid with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on the red carpet about their friendship.

Ant and Dec were interviewed by Michelle Visage at the BAFTA Television Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant and Dec would ‘bicker’ when they were younger

From SM:TV Live and Britain’s Got Talent to I’m A Celeb And Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec have remained a popular presenting duo for several decades.

Despite great chemistry on screen, Michelle asked Ant and Dec whether they ever get “sick of one other”.

While Ant simply stated “no”, he confessed that the pair would “bicker more” when they were younger.

“We would have big differences of opinion and we would play games as we’re competitive and one of us would storm out if we didn’t the game,” Ant continued.

“You know who I’m saying!” he joked as his head pointed over to Dec.

Expressing that they’ve chilled out since growing up, they agreed with Michelle that they’ve got over the “bumpy” parts.

“Yeah, exactly,” said Ant. “The older we’ve got, we’re chill, we’re chilled now.”

Breaks have been beneficial in Ant and Dec’s friendship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Sometimes you have to give each other space’

Working together since the age of 13, the key to Ant and Dec’s success has been giving their friendship breathing space.

“I think anytime you come back together, you have to almost relearn each other again but because of that, you have a deeper respect for one another and a deeper love for one another,” Ant told Fault Magazine.

Maintaining their close friendship hasn’t “come naturally,” however.

“Sometimes you have to work with friendships, and sometimes you have to compromise and sometimes you have to give each other space and time and whatever,” Ant added.

