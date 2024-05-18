Viewers of BGT have tonight (Saturday May 18) had enough of a certain type of act, going by social media.

The latest episode of the ITV series hosted by Ant and Dec kicked off with Italian ventriloquists Daniele and Naimana singing opera with sheep.

Within a few minutes, those watching at home also saw K-Pop band Blitzers also perform.

But while there were some familiar tweets on social media questioning whether there were more foreign acts than British acts on display, more viewers seemed put out by the number of children taking part in the programme.

Troll Dancers wowed the judges on BGT tonight… but there were some moans from some very grumpy viewers! (Credit: ITV)

BGT tonight

Troll Dancers, made up of a troupe of brightly-costumed kids between 7 and 12 were the second act of the episode.

Later, the Phoenix Boys popped up with their routine, which was awarded a Golden Buzzer pass to the final by judge Bruno Tonioli.

But while all of the other judges – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden – all gave ‘yeses’ to both groups as well, the approval wasn’t as unanimous from viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

How viewers reacted

Tough comments were posted online when the Troll Dancers were on screen – and similar comments about younger performer arose again when the Phoenix Boys took to the stage.

Many show fans were impressed, of course. And judges’ compliments including praising the dancers for being “dazzling” and “sparkling”, as well as Simon concluding: “I thought it was brilliant.”

Some very harsh critics at home, however, did not agree.

“Too many kids acts! #BGT” one tweet began.

“No, no, no, no, no – [blank] off kids #BGT, ” seethed another.

Should be a no children policy.

While someone else insisted: “Should be a no children policy #BGT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

‘Just ordinary’

Others moaned about how repetitive they found seeing children dancing.

“Kids doing a [blank] dance for the 800th time. 4 yeses #BGT,” grumbled one social media user.

“FFS more screaming kids!! #BGT @BGT,” complained another.

A third person wrote: “Don’t want to be horrible to them as they are kids but how many of these acts have we seen on BGT?”

Ant and Dec seemed to be having fun (Credit: ITV)

“Every town in the country has a kids dance school. These are no different to hundreds of kids dance classes. Sorry but they need to be better than that. Just ordinary,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth commented sarcastically: “Great, some more dancing kids, was starting to get withdrawal symptoms #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.”

And a sixth put it: “I am bored [blank]less of dancing kids.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Amanda Holden’s most complained about dresses on BGT – and how she’s clapped back at the trolls

Britain’s Got Talent is repeated on tomorrow, Sunday May 19, from 12.35pm on ITV1, and from 3.30pm on ITV2. BGT 2024 continues with a new episode next Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.