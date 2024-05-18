Viewers watching the latest episode of BGT 2024 on Saturday (May 18) evening reckon they know how an act pulled off their spectacular magic trick.

Illusionists Jay and Joss, a married couple, performed a wedding-themed magic routine of magic tricks, leaving judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Amanda Holden stunned.

BGT 2024 act Jay and Joss during their successful audition (Credit: ITV)

BGT tonight

The couple explained they haven’t had their honeymoon yet. And after asking the judges to provide a series of numbers relating to how much they could spend, and when their honeymoon would be, Jay and Joss blew observers away when they played a video on stage which matched up with the judges’ “completely random” picks.

It’s just blown my mind!

“I swear none of it was planned in advance, it’s just blown my mind!” a gobsmacked Simon pronounced.

However, some of those watching at home had theories about how the magic trick could be achieved, and Simon’s statement could also be true.

Viewers ‘solve’ BGT 2024 magic trick

Ultimately, some social media users reckoned AI may have had a role to play in the presentation… although who can ever dismiss Jay and Joss’ magic are they are unlikely to reveal their secrets?

“Don’t they just have a pal backstage editing all that stuff into the video? #BGT,” one viewers shrugged.

Another cautioned: “Anything with pre-recorded footage should be prohibited #BGT.”

“Isn’t video editing magic? #BGT,” claimed a third person.

Alesha Dixon seemed impressed (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, a fourth alleged: “Could easily have used live digital effects to create that on screen! #BGT.”

“I mean it is just someone hastily editing some pre-recorded footage, but OK #BGT,” alleged another.

While someone else joked: “The judges on #BGT were reacting to Jay and Joss’s magic act almost as if they have never heard of CGI or AI editing technology.”

Britain’s Got Talent is repeated on tomorrow, Sunday May 19, from 12.35pm on ITV1, and from 3.30pm on ITV2. BGT 2024 continues with a new episode next Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

