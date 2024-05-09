Gemma Collins once terminated a pregnancy after finding out her baby was intersex

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins made a heartbreaking admission recently about a past pregnancy she was advised to terminate.

The 43-year-old opened up about the sad incident during a recent podcast episode.

Gemma Collins talks intersex baby

During a recent episode of the MailOnline‘s podcast, Everything I Know About Me, Gemma spoke about the time she terminated a pregnancy.

In the episode, Gemma spoke about how she fell pregnant when she was in her twenties with an ex-boyfriend.

Gemma explained how she went to the doctors while pregnant, who told her “something could be wrong”.

The 43-year-old then went on to say that doctors had told her that her baby could be a “hermaphrodite”.

‘Hermaphrodite’ is no longer a term that is used. Instead, the proper medical term is intersex.

People who are intersex have genitals, chromosomes, or reproductive organs that don’t fit into a male/female sex binary, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Gemma Collins opens up on intersex baby

Gemma then continued, saying: “I mean, you can imagine. I didn’t know what the word was. I had to look it up. I’d never been taught about ‘hermaphrodites’. Didn’t know what they were. Didn’t know that they existed. So that was a real shock.”

She then went on to say: “They had advised me, ‘You need to have a termination, because this baby’s not going to be right’,” she said.

Gemma continued, explaining how she’d gone to have the termination, went home, argued with her boyfriend, and broke up with him.

Speaking about the baby, she said it was “sad” but “wasn’t meant to be”.

Gemma’s mum in intensive care

In other Gemma-related news, the star recently revealed that her mum is in “intensive care”.

Taking to Instagram recently, Gemma said: “Good morning everyone, I just want to be real with you. I’ve just got out of bed, sun shining, I’ve got a busy day. My mum’s really ill at the minute. She’s in intensive care.

“It’s been a hell of a time, I’m really happy… well not that happy as my mum’s in intensive care but she’s on the mend, thank god.”

She went on to explain what happened. “So last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing. I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her,” she said.

“It’s been extremely tough. But she is stable now and hopefully, she will be much better soon. No day is promised so make every day count.”

