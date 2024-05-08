Why Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh keeps her personal life private to protect her son

Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh – who is hosting the show today (Wednesday, May 8) – once opened up on why she keeps her personal life private.

The 46-year-old rarely speaks about her personal life and romances – and there’s a good reason why…

Ranvir’s private life remains private (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh on keeping her personal life private

Back in 2021, Ranvir opened up a little about her personal life.

Her interview with Woman & Home came a year after her marriage split. Between 2012 and 2020, Ranvir was married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal. Together, they had one son.

However, shortly before Ranvir embarked on her Strictly Come Dancing journey, she split from her husband.

In the interview with Woman & Home, she opened up on why she doesn’t tend to talk about her split, or her private life in general.

“I keep my private life private – mainly to protect Tushaan [her son],” she said at the time.

Ranvir split from her husband in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh on son Tushaan

The star then continued.

“I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school,” she said.

“We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him,” she then added.

She then went on to say that she wouldn’t be totally against opening up about her marriage split at some point.

Three years on, Ranvir has found love again with Louis, who is 18 years her junior. They met on Strictly. Louis worked behind-the-scenes there.

Ranvir was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir slammed

In March, Ranvir was interviewing former rugby player Matthew Syron, who was blinded after having a glass smashed in his face during a fight on Boxing Night.

The horrific attack has left Matthew blind – and he may never regain his sight.

Speaking about Matthew’s attacker, Ranvir described him as being “high on cocaine and blind drunk”. She immediately realised that her comment had been a little insensitive.

“I’m sorry to use the term blind, I shouldn’t have said that,” she apologised. Viewers weren’t very sympathetic though.

“Ranvir doing a Madeley with that ‘blind drunk’ comment,” one fumed. “Not Ranvir describing the perpetrator of an attack on a man who was blinded for life as ‘blind drunk’,” another said.

Riddiculous airs on ITV1 and ITVX today (Wednesday, May 8) at 2pm.

