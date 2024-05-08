Ryan Thomas and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh attended the wedding of billionaire Pretty Little Thing boss Umar Kamani and his model wife Nada Adelle this week.

The four-day affair took place in the South of France and is estimated to have cost around £20 million to stage.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh attended very glitzy wedding this week (Credit: Splash News)

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh enjoy pal’s four-day wedding spectacular

The event saw Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli perform and included a Disney-themed brunch, two ceremonies and a welcome white party when guests arrived on Thursday (May 2).

Friday saw the happy couple celebrate their union with a Western ceremony. The next day, it was cemented with a traditional Indian ceremony. BBQs, brunches and bubbles flowed the entire weekend.

Ryan acted as one of Umar’s best men, with the Dancing On Ice winner and fiancée Lucy sharing a selection of gorgeous pictures from the long weekend.

Lucy shared a picture of herself in a white minidress for the white party, which kicked off the wedding weekender.

“Flawless,” said one fan. “Beautiful,” declared another.

‘Wow, you look incredible’

The following day Lucy posed in a stunning coral gown as she attended the first wedding ceremony. “Celebrating Mr & Mrs Kamani,” she posted.

“Wow you look incredible,” said Claire Sweeney.

You are just flawless.

Helen Flanagan added: “Wow!” “She looks insane,” said another.

The next day, Lucy wore a traditional Indian outfit. Looking flawless in black, she posted: “Will never be over this.”

“Gorgeous,” said one fan. “You are just flawless,” said another.

Ryan also wore traditional dress.

‘Perfect ending to fairy-tale weekend’

Earlier today (May 8), Lucy posted a picture of herself and Ryan at the Disney-themed farewell brunch. “The perfect ending to this fairy-tale wedding,” she said, wearing white shorts and posing alongside Ryan.

“To Mr & Mrs Kamani, you brought a fairy tale to life this week. A memory we will all remember forever. It’s been a honour and privilege for us to be your best men. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he posted.

“Loved watching this wedding. Never seen anything like it! But also the relationships and bond everyone has, that’s special,” gushed one follower.

Ryan and Lucy are engaged to be married themselves, but how they’ll top this wedding weekender is anyone’s guess!

Congrats, guys!

