Rylan Clark on mother’s ‘six-figure’ medical treatment: ‘A hundred grand that woman’s cost me’

Last year, Rylan Clark rushed his mum, Linda, to hospital after she suffered a nasty fall while on holiday.

During an interview in March, Rylan revealed just how much his mum’s medical bills cost – and it’s an eye-watering amount.

Rylan Clark rushes mum to hospital

In September 2023, Rylan revealed that his 71-year-old mum, Linda, had had a nasty fall while they were holidaying in Spain.

He wrote about the incident – which saw her rushed to hospital – on Instagram.

“So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here,” he said at the time.

“She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated,” he then continued.

“My priority at the moment is my mum.”

A few days later, he posted a picture of Linda bandaged up – but smiling – in a hospital bed.

“Someone is out of the bed and in a chair. She can’t believe how many people have sent messages. Thanks everyone. Will update you all with more as I can,” he wrote.

Rylan’s mum cost him a lot of money in medical bills (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark reveals his mum’s medical bills

Six months later, in March of this year, Rylan appeared on Kathy Burke’s podcast, Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake.

During the chat, Kathy said: “A good two week annual holiday is very, very important.”

“Yeah. I would like to have a holiday. I mean, I did, and then took me mum to Marbella and she flipping fell on the floor,” Rylan then said.

The pair then discussed Linda’s medical costs.

“A hundred grand, that woman’s cost me,” Rylan exclaimed. “Forty-eight grand for a f**king medical jet?” he then exclaimed.

Could Rylan and Josie host their own show? (Credit: ITV)

Rylan in talks for new project with Josie Gibson

In other Rylan-related news, the 35-year-old is reportedly in talks for a new TV project with Josie Gibson.

The reported talks come not long after the pair missed out on landing the job of hosting This Morning full-time.

“It’s no secret that Josie and Rylan both felt a little hurt by ITV, and given they’re such good mates and love working together, they’ve been in talks about joining forces for a new project in the hope of becoming the next big TV power couple,” a source told Closer.

“They’ve always got a huge amount of great feedback when they hosted This Morning together and they have an incredible chemistry, both on and off screen, which has been picked up on by TV bosses who think they have the potential to be the next Richard and Judy.”

