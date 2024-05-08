Strictly star Ellie Leach feels ‘self conscious’ when her skin ‘flares up’

Strictly champ Ellie Leach – who is on Drama Queens tonight (Wednesday, May 8) – once opened up about what makes her feel “self-conscious”.

The former Corrie star made the confession on Instagram last November…

Strictly star Ellie Leach on what makes her self-conscious

Taking to her Instagram story last year, Strictly winner Ellie revealed that when her skin “flares up”, she feels “self conscious”.

Posting a picture of her face, wrote on her story: “Good morning everyone, My skin is seriously hating on me right now!!!”

She then continued. “I think it’s a mixture of things, sweating everyday dancing, wearing more makeup than usual, weather change, all that jazz!!!! But I’m trying my best to just embrace it,” she then said.

“I used to be so embarrassed about my skin when I was younger, I would always get so anxious to go anywhere because I felt so awful about it but I’m slowly starting to realise that it’s NORMAL!!!!!!” she then added.

Ellie on skin issues

In 2022, Ellie also opened up about her confidence issues when it comes to her skin.

“I always go through stages with my skin where it clears and then flares up which is what’s happening now,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“I always feel so self-conscious and like everybody is looking at me when my skin flares up. I hate it, but I’ve definitely learnt to deal with it more and just remember that it’s normal to have breakouts,” she then went on to say.

“It’s very rare that I do have spot free skin,” she then confessed.

Strictly star Ellie Leach addresses cheating ex

In episode one of Drama Queens, Ellie was left in tears after finding out that her cheating ex had done an interview with The Sun.

In the interview, Ellie’s ex, Reagan Pettman, spoke about how he’d cheated on Ellie and wanted to win her back.

In the episode of Drama Queens, Ellie said: “It kind of felt like all your dirty laundry is available for everyone to see.

“It’s not a reflection of who you are but it’s still embarrassing. It still feels like you’ve done something wrong when you haven’t,” she then continued.

“I’ve just been finding it really difficult. It just feels like wherever you go, everyone is talking about you,” she then said.

“I can truly, truly say that I gave someone everything and if that’s not enough then it’s not enough. But I’m sure it will be enough for somebody else.”

Drama Queens airs tonight (Wednesday, May 8) at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

