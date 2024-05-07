Tess Daly looks ‘absolutely incredible’ in skimpy white bikini on Instagram: ‘What an amazing body’

Tess Daly had fans dishing out the compliments after she shaped off her “amazing” body in a skimpy white bikini on Instagram.

The Strictly presenter, 55, is no stranger to showing off her stellar style. With a passion for fashion, Tess has even dropped her very own fashion brand called Naia Beach.

And on Monday (May 6) she gave fans a peek at the collection’s latest numbers – and fans were left going wild.

Tess looked amazing in a series of bikini snaps (Credit: ITV)

Tess Daly wows in bikini on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Tess uploaded a snap of her posing up a storm in front of a mirror, wearing a white bikini. The skimpy number highlighted every inch of her amazing figure as she smouldered to the camera.

Flashing her signature smile, Tess accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses, and wore her famous blonde locks in lush waves. In another snap, Tess changed into a black bikini, as well as an animal-printed option and a white swimsuit.

Captioning the post, Tess penned: “One of my favourite parts of creating our swimwear brand @naia_beach is getting to live in it whilst I’m away Ad, @naia_beach is my own brand.”

Tess you look absolutely incredible!

And fans were quick to compliment the blonde beauty in the comments section. One person said: “Absolutely beautiful and what an amazing body.”

Someone else then gushed: “Tess you look absolutely incredible!” A third also wrote: “Lucky Vernon.”

Tess Daly’s children

It comes after Tess shared how her daughter is not too impressed with her and has been “giving her hell”.

The Strictly favourite is a proud mama to 19-year-old Phoebe and also Amber, 14, whom she shares with Vernon Kay.

In a recent interview Tess shared that there’s a tad bit of tension at home. Speaking about fashion, Tess told Closer how she had “tons of vintage stuff” but ended up “giving most of it away”.

And it seems daughter Phoebe is not impressed by her mum’s actions. Tess said: “So now, Phoebe is giving me hell over it and says, ‘Mum, how could you?”

